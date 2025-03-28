10 Cool Clip-On Gadgets From Amazon To Make Your Life Easier

Clip-ons are pretty cool. They function like the opposite of a spring, constantly pressing towards the inside, binding together whatever is in there. Unlike a typical office binder clip, most clip-on gadgets you can find on Amazon use this tension to attach a common item to a nearby surface without the need to use laces or magnets. It's the same principle behind a headband light, but it uses a powerful clamp instead of an elastic material.

Advertisement

Of course, there are a lot of clip-on gadgets for sale that have no reason to have a clip. In fact, they might not have much of a reason to exist at all, but terrible gadgets ideas are old news, they don't exist exclusively in the world of clip-on. Here, we're only going to look at the items that someone might actually want to use. As a rule of thumb, we only included gadgets that are as practical as their non-clip counterpart. We also excluded the ones that were no worse than the original design, but which also didn't add anything of value.