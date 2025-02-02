8 Of The Best Android Tablets Under 12 Inches You Can Buy Right Now

Android has a proud history of tiny tablets. In fact, before the iPad Mini was a gleam in Tim Cook's eye, the first tablet to break mainstream with Google's OS was the petite Nexus 7 tablet released back in 2012. I still have my second generation Nexus 7, and despite all the advances in technology since then, it remains, in my opinion, one of the most well-designed devices in mobile history. But as phones ballooned in size, tablets of this size got crowded out of the market. Today, my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a screen almost exactly the same size as that tablet, while new Android tablets are verging into laptop territory with their screen sizes.

Well, tiny tablets may be going the way of the dodo, but not everyone wants a mammoth mobile device. Sometimes, you need something that's easy to hold one-handed, or that doesn't hog space in a bag. As a major enthusiast of both Android and tablets (I even ditched my Windows laptop in favor of DeX on a tablet) I've rounded up the best shrunken slabs. I selected these devices based on their sweet specs and the satisfaction of both shoppers and professional reviewers, along with my own subjective sense of quality based on my knowledge of the tablet market.

Because of segmentation in the market, the best slab tablets under 10 inches are all budget or midrange devices. No flagships here. So, in order to give you more options, the definition of tablet is a bit loose here, including foldable devices and E-Ink tablets, so long as they run Android. So, here are eight of the best Android tablets under 10 inches you can buy today.

