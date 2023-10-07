Your Amazon Fire Tablet Can Feel A Lot More Like A Stock Android Tablet With These Tricks

Amazon has been hawking dirt-cheap tablets for over a decade under the Amazon Fire brand. The tablets' build and affordable asking price make them a no-brainer, but they truly stand out courtesy of the software ecosystem they are tightly bound to. Amazon calls it Fire OS and has released eight major iterations so far — it looks like your average Android tablet UX, and it is very much built atop the open-source foundations of Android, but the final version is a dramatically different experience.

To start, the Fire tablets don't get access to the Google Play Store, which means you are cut off from the millions of apps that are listed on the Android app repository. Amazon even skips core Google services for messaging, location, and payments, among others, with its very own alternative. For example, instead of Google Maps, you get Amazon Maps, while payments and sign-ins are also governed by your Amazon account pipeline. It is particularly terrible for phones. In a nutshell, it's strictly for Amazon addicts.

The experience can be quite limiting. Even if one thinks of using a Fire tablet as a learning device and for casual web browsing, they are locked to Amazon's Silk browser instead of Google's Chrome. But there are ways — simple, as well as technical — that can help you get over some of the core Fire OS limitations and make the tablet feel more like a stock Android slate. Following are a few steps that can give a Google-friendly Android makeover to your Fire tablet.