6 Portable Bluetooth Speakers With Powerful, Deep Bass

For many of us, a speaker system is only worth using if you can't just hear the music but feel it as well, vibrating through the floor and maybe even through your very bones. That's often made possible by the inclusion of subwoofers, but that doesn't mean you can't still get powerful, deep bass from much smaller speakers — even portable ones.

These practical, portable speakers that you can carry one-handed, or perhaps even in your back pocket are great, and use Bluetooth to receive the audio from your smartphone or other devices. If you're hanging out at the beach or even just in your backyard, they can be invaluable. However, they vary widely in shapes, sizes, specifications, connectivity, special features, and — of course — audio fidelity. It can be hard to produce deep bass without distortion, and sometimes it comes at the expense of other elements such as vocals or treble.

If you're particular to lower frequencies when rocking out, you'll want a portable speaker that's capable of handling booming bass lines. Based on hands-on testing conducted by SlashGear and other reputable publications, here are six portable Bluetooth speakers with powerful, deep bass. More information on how these devices were selected can be found at the end of this list.

