6 Budget-Friendly Tech Finds For Father's Day 2024
Father's Day can tend to sneak up, sitting in that nebulous part of June that's not quite spring and not quite summer. If you still haven't bought a gift for the father or fathers in your life — whether it's your own, a husband, grandfather, or other loved one — consider this your reminder to do so. But what should you get? One great place to look for a Father's Day present is the electronics department, as many dads love to get their hands on tech that's either state-of-the-art, weirdly niche, or both.
Techy products might seem like a risky proposition for a Father's Day gift since many devices — like the latest tablets, smartphones, or VR headsets — can be quite expensive. There are plenty of inexpensive options available that are still useful, reliable, high-quality products. Some of these may be relatively cheap in general, while others may currently be on sale just in time for Father's Day. These are six budget-friendly tech finds for Father's Day, based on their affordable prices and positive reviews from people who've used them. More details on how these gift ideas were compiled can be found at the end of this list.
CMF Buds by Nothing
If you're looking for budget-friendly tech ideas for your dad, you'll probably have to scratch Apple and its premium-priced products off your list — including its popular AirPods Pro. However, Nothing — the same brand that makes a great mid-range smartphone — offers the CMF Buds, which give AirPods a run for their money. Plus, as we note in SlashGear's review of the CMF Buds by Nothing, they've got a stylish look that puts Apple's plain-looking headphones to shame. In addition to white, you can also pick up a pair in dark gray or orange. Our review also observed that, despite being made of cheaper plastic, "the quality is admirable, and so is the attention to detail." Plus, they fit well and are comfortable to wear, giving your dad one less thing to complain about. They're also rated IP54, which means they are dust and water-resistant enough to safely use outdoors.
Additionally, the CMF Buds, which charge via USB-C, have solid battery life and charge quickly, even when 42 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is in use. Notably, earbuds that feature ANC are usually in a higher price tier. One feature that does seem to take its toll on battery life is the ability to connect the headphones to two devices simultaneously; however, it's still a great option to have when you need it. Other features include customizable audio settings via smartphone app, touch-based volume controls, enhanced bass, transparency mode, high-def audio, and a Find My option for when Dad eventually loses one or both of the buds. CMF Buds by Nothing are available from Amazon for $39, with digital coupons available for an even bigger discount.
Roku Express 4K+
If your dad likes to watch a lot of television, then a great budget-friendly Father's Day gift would be the Roku Express 4K+, an affordable streaming stick that can turn any TV into a smart TV. With fast Wi-Fi performance and the capability to display HD, 4K, and HDR10+, you'll be able to get a brilliantly crisp picture quality out of most displays. (Unfortunately, Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos is not available.)
According to SlashGear's review of the Roku Express 4K+, an updated processor also makes the device faster to use, and its Roku OS has a clean, straightforward design that will make it easy to navigate for even the most technologically challenged dads out there. The home screen is also customizable for a more personal and convenient streaming experience. Perhaps the most useful feature of the streaming stick for dads and other users is the easy-to-use remote control, which includes a simple layout of buttons that include shortcuts to four major streaming apps. Even better, the remote includes intuitive voice control, which can be used for tedious tasks like spelling out passwords and email addresses. The list price for the Roku Express 4K+ is $39.99, though it's currently on sale at Amazon for $29.
Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Power Bank
If your father already has the latest tech devices, like a smartwatch and smartphone, one great gift idea would be to get them a portable power bank to keep those gadgets charged while on the go. The Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Power Bank is a solid option that can charge three devices at once with its 10,000 mAh battery pack, which should be enough to fully charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max at least one to two times.
Plus, it's got an integrated, foldable kickstand that will support your phone as it charges in both portrait or landscape mode, enabling you to use it to work, make calls, browse social media, watch videos, and more. Devices can connect and charge to the battery through its strong, buttonless magnet, which is compatible with many Apple and Android devices. The wireless charging works up to 15W, while the device has a maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output and a maximum of 20W USB-C output. It also supports fast charging and 20W input, so it can recharge quickly as well.
While the device is on the heavier side and may weigh down your pocket, our SlashGear review of the Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Power Bank noted that, despite its hefty weight, it looks "sleek" and "compliments the color of Apple's latest round of iPhone devices." The Ugreen Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Power Bank has an MSRP of $69.99, though Amazon is currently offering it at the discounted price of $41.99.
Amazon Kindle
If the patriarch in your family is old-school and loves to read, you can gift them with an eBook reader. The Amazon Kindle (2022) may not have the integrated backlight of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, but it's significantly more affordable, while still offering many of the same great features that your dad can appreciate. Although SlashGear's review of the Amazon Kindle (2022) found that the eBook reader wasn't good for much else than reading eBooks, we did report that it did that one thing very well.
For example, the 300 ppi display of its 6-inch screen delivers fantastic resolution for reading. With 16 GB storage, you'll also be able to stock up on thousands of ebooks and PDFs. Like with other Amazon devices, the Kindle also pairs well with Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service and whispersync with Audible audiobooks and has neat features like highlighting, X-Ray, and one-touch dictionary access when you need it. While the eReader doesn't have a backlight, it does include an adjustable front light and dark mode.
Another advantage to the basic Kindle over the Paperwhite and more advanced models is that, with fewer features, it also weighs less, making it incredibly portable and easy to hold and use for long periods of time. Your dad won't have to worry about recharging it for those long periods of time either, as it can last 4-6 weeks on a single charge. When it is time to recharge the device, doing so is easy since it's USB-C compatible. The Amazon Kindle (2022) is available from the online retailer for $99.99 and comes in two colors: Black and denim blue, which you can pair with a matching cover or mix it up with any number of other styles.
Portable Neck Fan
If you're looking for a gadget that will help keep your dad cool for the summer, look no further than a portable neck fan. These battery-powered devices resemble headphones without speakers and rest on the back of your neck while providing a steady stream of cool air to keep your body temperature down — whether you're going for a run or just sitting out in the sun with a good book (or eBook).
You can find many similar portable neck fans from various brands on Amazon. The one made by PenKou has a solid 4.3 out of five average customer rating based on over 6,800 reviews and comes in several different colors, including blue, white, red, pink, black graffiti, and green camouflage. The list price of the PenKou Portable Neck Fan is $39.99, but it's currently available for $25.49, which also makes it a good choice for Father's Day.
The neck fan has three selectable speeds and utilizes dual-turbine fans with 72 different wind outlets that blow the air through both the rear and sides of the gadget. Despite being close to your face, it runs at less than 20 decibels, so the noise shouldn't bother you. Weighing just 8.8 ounces, it's also lightweight and comfortable to wear, as well as durable and sweatproof. That weight includes its 4,000 mAh battery, which can run the fan for 3-24 hours (depending on the speed setting) and is easily rechargeable via USB-C.
Soundcore Motion X500
If your father likes to spend all day by the barbecue or doing yard work, a smart gift idea would be a Bluetooth speaker. The Soundcore Motion X500 is a great option, especially for larger spaces. In our SlashGear review of the Soundcore Motion X500, we found that the speaker delivers very loud sound, so even dads who are hard of hearing shouldn't have trouble enjoying it. Plus, it can produce hi-definition audio at 24-bit/96kHz, spatial audio, and strong bass, and includes some built-in EQ presets as well.
After testing the X500, SlashGear gave it a very positive 9/10 rating and highlighted its simple controls as well as the advanced features available with its companion smartphone app. However, we weren't thrilled that the speaker lacks an AUX port, though its Bluetooth connectivity still means it's compatible with plenty of devices.
An integrated handle makes it easy and comfortable to carry. It's got a sleek, functional design, and its touch controls light up — which makes it easy to use in the dark. The speaker can last up to 12 hours at 25% volume and can quickly recharge via USB-C. The Soundcore Motion X500 costs $169.99, though you can currently apply a digital coupon on Amazon to bring that price down to $129.99.
How these items were selected
Five out of the six products recommended in this list of budget-friendly tech finds have been tested and reviewed by SlashGear staff, to best ensure that they are reliable, worth your investment, and won't disappoint any dads on their special day. The sixth product, the PenKou Portable Neck Fan, has a positive 4.3 out of five average customer score on Amazon. This score is based on over 6,800 customer reviews, which is a large enough base of users to ensure that any outlier ratings made in bad faith (whether positive or negative) aren't skewing the numbers. While everyone has a different budget, most of the products on this list shouldn't break the bank, as they don't exceed $150. The Soundcore Motion X500 is the only recommended product that does, though it's currently on sale for $129.99 — just in time for Father's Day.