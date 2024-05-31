6 Budget-Friendly Tech Finds For Father's Day 2024

If the patriarch in your family is old-school and loves to read, you can gift them with an eBook reader. The Amazon Kindle (2022) may not have the integrated backlight of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, but it's significantly more affordable, while still offering many of the same great features that your dad can appreciate. Although SlashGear's review of the Amazon Kindle (2022) found that the eBook reader wasn't good for much else than reading eBooks, we did report that it did that one thing very well.

For example, the 300 ppi display of its 6-inch screen delivers fantastic resolution for reading. With 16 GB storage, you'll also be able to stock up on thousands of ebooks and PDFs. Like with other Amazon devices, the Kindle also pairs well with Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service and whispersync with Audible audiobooks and has neat features like highlighting, X-Ray, and one-touch dictionary access when you need it. While the eReader doesn't have a backlight, it does include an adjustable front light and dark mode.

Another advantage to the basic Kindle over the Paperwhite and more advanced models is that, with fewer features, it also weighs less, making it incredibly portable and easy to hold and use for long periods of time. Your dad won't have to worry about recharging it for those long periods of time either, as it can last 4-6 weeks on a single charge. When it is time to recharge the device, doing so is easy since it's USB-C compatible. The Amazon Kindle (2022) is available from the online retailer for $99.99 and comes in two colors: Black and denim blue, which you can pair with a matching cover or mix it up with any number of other styles.