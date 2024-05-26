6 Handy Car Accessories That Use Your Car's 12V Outlet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ridden in a new vehicle lately, you may have noticed that manufacturers aren't including cigarette lighters in vehicles anymore, but the 12V outlet is still featured in many. You may be wondering, unless you're plugging in an adapter for more USB charging capabilities, when or why exactly would you need the 12V outlet? Why wouldn't the manufacturers just build in more charging capabilities for phones?

Many products, like emergency equipment and camping gadgets, come with 12V options. However, there are several products that you could use daily that have 12V plugs. For example, did you know there is a 12V sandwich maker on the market? Instead of wasting the outlet, you can find a product that will make it useful during your daily commute to work or perhaps on your next road trip. As attested by highly rated reviews from customers who have used the products, here are six handy car accessories that can use your car's 12V outlet. The methodology we used to select these 12V-powered items will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.