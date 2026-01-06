Need To Store Tires Long Term? Don't Make These Mistakes

When you remove your winter tires to swap them out, you might not need them again until the following year. Whether you're a professional, own multiple vehicles, or are simply storing away some new tires until they're needed, you shouldn't underestimate the importance of proper tire storage. Sometimes, we might not think too deeply about it, assuming that tires that aren't in use won't sustain any wear or damage as long as nothing falls on them or something similar in our garage. However, there are several good reasons why tires have to be carefully stored in a dry, safe place without extreme temperature fluctuations. Between approximately 50 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit is a good range to maintain their condition and slow the impact of the elements. Even brand-new tires that have never been driven on will not remain as such if you don't exercise due diligence when storing them. It's very rare to see new vehicles with spare tires these days, so great care has to be taken with every tire you have.

A common mistake drivers make when storing a vehicle for a longer period is not removing the tires from it or not keeping it elevated. When a vehicle is parked in the same spot on its tires for some time, the result will typically be unfortunate flat spots. The key is to try to ensure they wear evenly across their surface, and this doesn't allow for that. In addition, tires that are inadequately prepared for the elements will tend to see rapid erosion in performance. Failing to keep them dry, protected, and ventilated, and/or storing inappropriate materials with them, can prove disastrous for your tires.