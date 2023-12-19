Can Gas Freeze In Your Fuel Tank?

Technically, yes, gasoline can freeze in your fuel tank. But that's only in the way that technically any material can freeze. Gasoline is a mixture of several different compounds and chemicals, each with a different freezing point, so there's no one temperature you can pin specifically as gasoline's freezing point. Another variable is that there are several different types of gasoline mixtures, depending on the location, the refining method, the time of the year, and the octane rating. All of these make it hard to pinpoint what exact temperature you should worry about

However, an interview on the University of Illinois' website suggests that the cold might become a problem for the gasoline in your tank at around -40 to -50 degrees Fahrenheit. Although, several publications extend that range to -100 to -200 degrees Fahrenheit. Essentially, however these are almost impossible temperatures in most livable climates, and majority of people don't have to worry about it.

If the gasoline in your car ever reaches that point, it doesn't mean the entire tank will freeze. There are some hydrocarbons in the fuel that will crystallize and harden first. Think of these hydrocarbons like dish soap or hair cream freezing, it begins to coagulate and assume a waxy texture as more components crystallize. So, it'll likely only freeze partially.