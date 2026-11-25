11 Trendy Gadgets That Might Make Perfect Gifts For Teens (If You're Lucky)
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It's difficult buying the perfect gift for a teen. Not because it's tough to relate to them, but due to the fact there are so many options out there and most of them are already stashed in their backpacks or rooms. The tech and gadget market has never been as plentiful and competitive as it is right now, with established brands putting out similar products in both look, feel, and quality.
Even so, there's something that we know for certain: Teens know what's good and what isn't. They do their research about their interests, and they won't be fooled by subpar presents. So gift givers need to step up their game and put in the effort as well. Fortunately, we're here to identify the best of the best and compile the ultimate shopping list of trendy gadgets for teens. If all else fails, just get them a copy of "GTA 6" if they don't have it already.
Insta360 X5
From generation to generation, one habit has remained consistent: We love to document our lives through image and video. The advancement of technology has improved tenfold, though, resulting in cameras that allow for POV- and 360-styled capturing of the world around you -– and this is something that content creators have taken to the next level.
While GoPro remains a viable option for 360 cameras, the Insta360 X5 edges ahead of rivals because of its built-to-last durability, battery longevity, replaceable lenses, and high-definition recording capabilities for either night or day shoots. Whether it's used for a friend's birthday party or a bouncy adventure through sand and stone, this is the perfect camera for content creators on the move, or those simply those looking to have awesome footage from a special occasion to look back on later.
While there is a newer model available, the Insta360 X5 is still a good choice gadget for teens. Even though it's priced around $550, that's significantly less than the X6, which goes for around $700 in 2026.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X
Handheld gaming is at its peak in the modern era. The only problem is: do you choose a Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, or the Asus ROG Ally range? Well, it depends on which platform a gamer prefers, because each of them provides something different. However, it's tough to look past the appeal and power of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X.
Effectively, it's a portable Xbox, allowing you access to a Game Pass library and support for a number of games, as well as a mini PC operating on the Windows operating system. Plus, you can also play games from Steam and Epic on this handheld. It's available in both 16GB and 24GB of RAM, with 512GB and 1TB of storage respectively — naturally, the price increases depending on the specs. In PC Mag's review of the Xbox Ally X, the reviewer praised both the punch of the performance and battery life, though mentioned the latter is dependent on how resource-intensive the game is. You can pick one up starting at $599.
Kindle Scribe
For teens who love to read, an e-reader is an ideal gift. After all, it allows you instant access to buy and read the latest instalment in the "Empyrean" series, as well as to carry around your entire book collection wherever you go.
The Amazon Kindle range offers a number of decent options that suit different price points and tastes, but if you have the budget, the Kindle Scribe is worth paying a little extra for. The capacity choice alone is a huge plus, giving you the option to pick between 32 and 64GB, which promises to not just hold a collection but a whole library here. You can also choose either a color or black-and-white display, while the Scribe has a nifty note-taking and drawing ability that takes beyond being another e-reader. In addition to this, the battery life provides between eight to 16 weeks of reading time, depending on which version of the device you use.
TechRadar gave the Scribe a glowing review, citing the user experience and performance for specific praise, but the reviewer also mentioned that the size and price might put some people off. So keep that in mind and prepare to spend anything from $429 upward for the latest version.
Pebble Time 2
As we push toward greater technological frontiers, the irony is that people crave more simplicity. Gen Z, in particular, is experiencing digital fatigue. The Pebble Time 2 is a cure for this, offering a retro-inspired aesthetic but still maintaining the core features that you would expect from a smartwatch.
Offering a clean e-paper display, intuitive functionality, great battery life, and four color options, this is very much a smartwatch built for purpose and not to take over your life. It does what it promises on the box and lets you get on with whatever you need to do.
At $229, the Pebble Time 2 is cheaper than an Apple or Pixel Watch. While it might not have all the bells and whistles of its rivals, it gets the basics and functionality part right. It feels like something of a throwback to when technology was exciting but not too overwhelming.
Nothing Headphone (a)
Whether it's Taylor Swift, Travis Scott, or Chappell Roan, teens love their music on the go. Undoubtedly, they already have a subscription service to Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music, but they'll need a decent pair of headphones to immerse themselves in their playlists.
Now, headphones can be ridiculously expensive, but most people understand that quality often comes at a price point, so you need to find the sweet spot between affordability and performance. This is where the Nothing Headphone (a) comes in, enhancing its reputation as an outstanding mid-range option that defies expectations.
Not only does it stand out in all the right ways from a design perspective and last up to five days on a single charge, but it sounds good too. Really good, in fact, that SlashGear's review stated, "Having compared the sound to that from some of the best Bluetooth headphones around, including the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 and the Sony WH1000-XM6, Nothing Headphone (a) stands toe to toe with those much-more-expensive competitors." If that all sounds like music to your ears, expect to spend $109 for these bad boys.
Amazfit Helio Ring
Sometimes, a brand releases a product that isn't an immediate smash hit but should have been. Case in point: the Amazfit Helio Ring. Amazfit seems to know it too, because if you look at the brand's website, it's punting the Helio Strap now and appears to have discontinued the smart ring.
That doesn't take anything away from the Helio Ring, though, since it's a fitness tracker that sticks to what it knows best and provides all the types of metrics as its more illustrious counterparts. However, what really makes this such an appealing gadget is how inconspicuous it is. You put it on and forget about it until you check your health metrics.
Be warned, though: The software updates might not be as frequent as before (as some users have commented on Reddit), and will probably cease altogether as Amazfit shifts its focus to the Helio Strap. That being said, for just over $160, it's a neat smart ring that does the job and doesn't look terrible while doing it.
RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet
Every teen wants a tablet for school and leisure nowadays, but is an iPad mini the answer? Not always. Especially if you're looking for a tablet that handles ordinary tasks like browsing and streaming but also gaming. Step forth the RedMagic Astra – the one tablet to do it all. The RedMagic Astra 2 has been released already, but the original is still a fantastic option and far cheaper at $499 compared to $699.
The RedMagic Astra serves up a silky smooth 9.06-inch 2K OLED display and a workhorse Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as its engine. This beautiful beast of a machine features no shortage of power, but it also contains a 8,200 mAh battery with fast charging support to ensure you get the most out of the tablet — whether you're hardcore gaming or simply binging shows. If your battery runs flat, the RedMagic Astra charges from zero to 100 percent in roughly 70 minutes. Make no mistake — the iPad mini is a fantastic piece of hardware and a product worthy of its hype, but the RedMagic Astra is, well, magic.
Apple AirPods 4
For active teens, a decent set of earbuds is almost compulsory for a gym session or jog. While over-the-ear headphones do the trick as well, they can be a little big to lug around, so earbuds become the go-to here. The good news is there are tons of options in this department, but there's a reason Apple's AirPod range is as in-demand as it is.
The AirPods 4 is a slightly older product, but its redesigned fit still makes it a comfy pair of buds to wear. Everybody knows the challenge of finding a pair that actually fit your ears, but these tend to slot in and not feel like they're about to fall out every few minutes. The Active Noise Cancellation is another big draw here, using the H2 chip and microphones to flush out the noise around you and leave only the sounds coming out of your AirPods.
In terms of listening time, the AirPods 4 offers around 30 hours with the charging case, and five hours when in-ear. Prepare to part with around $140 for a pair.
SteelSeries Aeon Pro Gaming Controller
Most teens love to game, and one of the most welcome gadget gifts you can get them is a brand-new controller. Why? Well, after all those hours playing "GTA 6," you're bound to get a little stick drift — and if not, a second controller is never a bad thing to have lying around anyway.
The SteelSeries Aeon Pro is the ideal choice for gamers who like to use their controllers across different platforms. Sharing its design with a modern Xbox controller — albeit this device is a little bigger than its Microsoft counterpart — this controller features a QuickSwitch system that lets you bounce across PC, Xbox, and mobile without hassle and reconnection issues.
Most importantly, it actually performs incredibly well. There's no input lag, and the controller features Hall Effect thumbsticks, which utilize contactless sensors to eliminate stick drift. So, yes, the Aeon Pro eliminates one of the most annoying problems in modern gaming, which is already a major plus point in its favor. The controller costs $259 if you order directly from SteelSeries and is available in either black or white.
Nintendo Switch 2
The original Nintendo Switch turned out to be a game-changer for handheld gaming, evoking memories of what Nintendo did decades earlier with the Game Boy. The Switch was released in 2017 to much fanfare and critical acclaim, but every gamer now knows and recognizes that it's time to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2.
No teen will say, "No thanks," to a brand-new Switch 2 either. Not only is it a more powerful device than the original Switch thanks to its custom Nvidia processor, but it also boasts a slimmer and thinner design that's great to hold and experience. In terms of storage space, you'll have access to 256GB, while the battery life is dependent on what games you're playing. According to Nintendo, expect anywhere between two to six-and-a-half hours playtime on a single charge.
The Switch 2 isn't only a great handheld; it's a sensational modern console, period. Whenever anybody tries to compare it to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, remember one thing: Only one console can play "Mario Kart World" and 2026's remake of "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." The Switch 2 sells for $499.
Sonos Play
Headphones. Soundbars. Earbuds. Good ol' fashioned radios. It seems like there are more listening devices than anybody can keep track of nowadays. For teens hanging around the house, they may gravitate toward a portable speaker, which will be useful for listening to music and podcasts anywhere around the home — and maybe even outside for a pool party.
Sonos Play is the jack of all trades in this regard, with an expected battery life of around 24 hours. This is the portable and waterproof stereo speaker for inside, outside, and anywhere there's a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection. TechRadar's review pointed out serious positives like the speaker's durability and impressive sound quality compared to other portable speakers. Having said that, the publication also singled out how the Sonos Play is quite bulky, while its sound isn't as dynamic and great as its non-portable equivalents. If those aren't major dealbreakers and portability is what you're after primarily, you can grab the Sonos Play for $239.
How we selected these gadgets
First and foremost, our methodology identified actual gadgets that fall into the teen interest category. We wanted to focus on devices that teenagers would buy for themselves or appreciate as gifts from friends and family. To ensure quality assurance, we looked at recognizable brands and their product ranges that have received positive reviews from us as well as other professional and trustworthy publications. Furthermore, every product listed was available to buy online from at least one reputable outlet at the time of writing.