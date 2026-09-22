Pebble Time 2 Review: A Nostalgic Take On Modern Functionality

When I spoke with Eric Migicovski about the return of Pebble, he noted that the hardware wouldn't always have the same level of polish that you'd get from a modern smartwatch. I can put his fears to rest — the hardware is perfectly fine. If there is something in the fit or finish that isn't up to snuff, it will take a more discerning eye than mine to find. I have some notes though.

The Pebble Time 2 has a full color e-paper screen with a backlight, one button on the left of the face, and three buttons on the right. The watch can use any 22mm watch band if you don't want to use the included silicone bands. The overall vibe of the watch is basically the same as it was with the original extremely-repairable Pebble Time. The buttons are responsive with good travel. It's a very well-put together watch. The buttons are also programmable — you can press and hold them to set different functions to your taste. I love that.

I'm not a fan of the frequency that the backlight turns on — it's not often enough. There were times I would have trouble seeing the screen at night with dim lighting, until I tapped the screen to turn on the backlight. I would like that to be more automatic. The pogo charger dongle that ships with the watch has a USB-C plug on it — that's good — and a string tether, but I'd like to see a solid hook on the end to firmly attach it to a keychain or something, rather than just a loop of thread. It's a proprietary charger, so you don't want to lose it.

Beyond those notes, I really dig the hardware. There is one more note I could give...so I will.