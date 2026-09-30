SteelSeries Aeon Pro Review: An Excellent Elite Controller Alternative For Xbox And PC

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It's not often that I get the opportunity to review a high-end gaming controller, so when SteelSeries sent me its Aeon Pro to test, I got excited. I've been an Xbox gamer since the first Xbox arrived in 2001, and the Aeon Pro is easily the most advanced Xbox controller I've gotten my hands on. I was already a fan of SteelSeries' products, having recently reviewed the company's Arctis Nova Elite headset, so I was ready to dive right in once the elite controller, which retails for $259.99, arrived.

If you know anything about Xbox controllers, you're likely aware of how they've evolved over the years. From the clunky OG controller many gamers called "The Duke" to the more modern models filled with haptics and Bluetooth connectivity. While I have a great deal of appreciation for Sony's current-generation DualSense controller, I use an Xbox controller for PC gaming. One thing that's a bit irksome about using those controllers when I game on my desktop gaming computer or my gaming laptop is that I have to re-pair it whenever I switch from one to the other.

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

SteelSeries nipped that problem in the bud with the Aeon Pro (as well as some others I wasn't even aware of), making it incredibly simple to jump from one computer to another, or from a PC to Xbox and back again. That feature certainly caught my attention, so I spent a solid week playing with it on my Xbox Series X, gaming laptop, and gaming desktop, and here's what I learned while using the impressive controller and its many functions.