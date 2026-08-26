SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: A Costly High-End Headset For Die-Hard Gamers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're familiar with SteelSeries, you're aware of the company's products and their overall quality. The company's line of gaming headsets is particularly well-designed and favored by gamers worldwide, with the Arctis Nova 7 series being of a reliable sort of high quality over the past half-decade at least. Those headsets are fine for your average gamer, but if you're the type of person who dives deep into a game and enjoys egging on the competition, the Arctis Nova Elite is something you should consider adding to your gaming setup.

SteelSeries has a wide range of gaming headsets, and they typically range from the low end of around $49.99 to as much as $349.99, which is in the mid-upper price range for these kinds of products. The Arctis Nova Elite doesn't come close to those numbers, as it's a high-end headset meant for serious gamers who aren't only willing but able to spend $599.99 to significantly boost their audio experience

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

That price places the Nova Elite outside the price range of most gamers, but there's definitely a market for this headset. I've used dozens of gaming headsets over the years, and the Nova Elite is most certainly outside my price range, so I was excited to experience using them. The Nova Elite is jam-packed with features; they look incredible, and they're worth every penny for those looking to significantly upgrade their headset gaming experience.

SteelSeries provided SlashGear with a pair of SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite headphones for the purpose of this review.