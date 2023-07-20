Here Are The 5 Best Xbox One Headsets In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's been a full decade since the Xbox One first hit the shelves, and it's already old enough that Microsoft isn't even building new ones anymore. Instead, its moved on completely to the next generation of consoles, with the Xbox Series X|S. But there are still plenty of people that use their tried-and-true Xbox One, whether as a backup console in another room or even still as their primary console. It may be older, but it's still one of the best systems ever made, and there's a lot of games that you wouldn't even know whether you were playing on an Xbox One or an Xbox X|S.
That's exactly why you want to make sure that the gaming accessories you're using with your Xbox One are also high quality, especially if you're buying new ones to pair with your old console. Fortunately, there are still several models on the market worth your money that will provide both quality audio and mic output for game chats and streaming. Many, if not most, of these options are also compatible with newer consoles, so you don't have to worry about being stuck with a useless headset if you eventually upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S. To help find the right model for you, here are the best headsets currently available for the Xbox One.
Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
SteelSeries makes several great headsets for PCs and consoles, including the Arctis Nova 3 and the Arctis Nova 7. However, the best of the bunch is quite possibly the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which features great sound quality that uses hi-res capable drivers, 360-degree spatial audio, direct EQ control, and a mic that uses AI to effectively filter out background noise. The mic also retracts out from the headset, so it's not in the way when you're just gaming by yourself.
The headset is also very comfortable to wear and includes a Transparency Mode and very strong noise cancellation capabilities thanks to four specialized microphones. It's also highly adaptable, with both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as dual USB connections that can be used not just for the Xbox One, but also for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. One nice perk is the ability to hot-swap between two batteries, allowing you to play for hours on end as long as you keep an extra battery charging on the side.
One downside to the headset is that it's fairly dull-looking. That isn't the end of the world when it comes to gaming headsets — after all, unless there's a mirror next to your TV, you won't even see it while you're gaming. But if you're using it to stream or game competitively in public, you may be disappointed with its lack of style, especially considering its other big downside: its very high price. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset retails for a whopping $350, though it's available on Amazon for $323. That's a considerable amount of money to spend on an Xbox One headset, but you won't find much better than the Arctic Nova Pro.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max
Unless you're willing to spend hundreds of dollars for a headset, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max may be your best option for a multitude of reasons. Maybe the most impressive one is its battery life, which can last a whopping 48 hours on a single charge. The sound quality might not be the absolute best on the market, but it's up there, and in the other direction, its mic quality is superb, providing crystal clear communication to your teammates or streaming audience.
It's also got large 50mm speakers that comfortably immerse you in surround sound. They fit snugly around your head, and while Turtle Beach boasts that they're comfortable even with eyeglasses, that snugness can be a detriment and push your glasses a little too hard into the tops of your ears. If you're playing for hours, it might leave you a little sore. Also, while the battery life is really impressive, it also made Turtle Beach confident enough not to include any possible wired connection. If you're looking to eliminate any latency whatsoever by going wired, you'll be out of luck with the Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max.
The headset is officially licensed by Microsoft and makes a great Xbox One headset, as well as an Xbox Series X|S peripheral if you ever decide to upgrade. Even better, it's also compatible with the Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and PlayStation 4 and 5. While there may be better headsets out there, there aren't any in its price point: the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max currently costs $110 on Amazon.
Razer Kaira Pro
Razer has made a name for itself by making stylish, good-quality gaming accessories and peripherals, including everything from gaming chairs to custom PS5 plates. Its Kaira Pro is solid for a mid-range Xbox headset, with strong audio quality, thanks to titanium-coated diaphragms and state-of-the-art drivers that give a crisp sound with booming bass and rich trebles.
One cool feature is its second, hidden cardioid mic built into the left earcup. If you're on a long call, or even taking the headphones out with you on a walk or commute, you can remove the gaming mic that juts out from the headset, and use this second option to still have clear communication. Another interesting perk to the Kaira Pro is its ability to use Xbox's native connectivity and standard Bluetooth at the same time, meaning you can listen to Spotify or other audio while also hearing the sounds from your game. That's especially useful if you're playing long games that don't really need a lot of immersive sounds like city builders and puzzle games.
Unfortunately, this connectivity has a downside, in that your Xbox will turn on when you power on the headset, even if you're using it for something else or taking a call. The Razer Kaira Pro retails for $149, but at the time of writing you can find it on Amazon for around $89.99.
Xbox Wireless Headset
Microsoft makes quality game consoles, so it shouldn't be a surprise that it also makes some quality gaming accessories. First-party Xbox peripherals are always a safe choice, whether controllers or headsets. The Xbox Wireless Headset is a very good mid-range option that may not be as immersive or satisfying as more expensive options but is a huge step up from the standard one-ear mic and speaker that traditionally came with older Xbox consoles.
Obviously, one of the biggest perks is how well the headset works with Xbox consoles, including the Xbox One. You'll have no problem pairing it, plus you can easily customize its controls and EQ settings through the Xbox Accessories app directly from your console. One innovative feature is its earcup dials, which allow you to intuitively adjust volume and game chat settings without fumbling for any buttons.
The headset has 15 hours of battery life, auto-mute and voice isolation functions to boost its mic quality, and soft, comfortable earcups paired with an adjustable mic that you can easily move out of your way. However, you can't remove the mic completely, which is annoying if you only need the headset for output. The Xbox Wireless Headset has a list price of $100, but you can currently find it on Amazon and the Microsoft Store for $79.99.
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50
If you're not looking to spend a lot of money on a headset for a decade-old console, there are plenty of cheap options available, even for under $20. But with prices that low, you often don't quite know what you're getting. Turtle Beach is a brand that has lived up to its reputation of producing high-quality accessories, and if options like the Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max cost too much for you, its Ear Force Recon 50 is an inexpensive alternative.
Of course, its quality and extra features might not be what you'd get with pricier options, but the Ear Force Recon 50 is still a solid Xbox gaming headset. It has 40mm drivers and an adjustable, decent-enough mic. Plus, it's lightweight and won't get uncomfortable over time, though the earcups may not be as luxurious as you'd like.
Like most headsets in this price range, it's not very durable and could break fairly easily. It's also a wired headset, which means there is zero latency with your Xbox, but also that it's limiting and can be an annoying nuisance that you won't get with wireless options. For $25 though, which is the current price of the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 on Amazon, it's still a great deal for a good headset.