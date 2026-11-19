GTA 6 Has Way More Buildings That You Can Enter & Explore Than GTA 5
"Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally here, with fans of the series clambering to return to Vice City (the game's take on Miami). Considering the latest installment of the long-running Grand Theft Auto franchise kicked off development more than a decade ago, it's been a long wait to say the least. One of the reasons for the lengthy production time is developer Rockstar's commitment to detail, while expanding its game world beyond previous entries in the series. Bustling city streets filled with new rides and returning classic vehicles can convey a convincing urban playground, but being able to actually enter many of the buildings takes things to another level of immersion.
In GTA 5, which was released back in 2013, its primary location, Los Santos, a fictional version of Los Angeles, plus the surrounding areas of San Andreas featured as many as 80 interiors. Pretty impressive, considering the game needed to run well on the consoles of the time, the PS3 and Xbox 360. However, Rockstar's latest open-world crime simulator has upped the ante, with reportedly hundreds of unique interior environments. With a variety of enterable spaces like hotels, nightclubs, retail stores, homes, and even a museum of art, players may be exploring new areas of Vice City for some time. These immersive environments also unfortunately contribute to the eye-popping download size of the game, which is up to 212 GB.
More depth and enhanced realism
To give you an idea of what GTA 6 developers have been up to for so long, the main characters' home, for example, is full of details. You can do a variety of activities inside, like grabbing one of many different drinks from the fridge, making repairs to the walls and stairs, and even doing some painting. Obviously, this isn't the chaotic and destructive action these games are known for, but it provides just a glimpse into the sheer amount of assets and side activities you can stumble across during play.
YouTube channel gameranx explained in its review that in some instances, there were multiple ways to enter interior environments, enabling greater freedom and causing minor changes to what happens during missions. Stepping inside the structures of Vice City, players can interact with various items, and the environment features some destructibility. Rockstar even added things like jukeboxes, arcade machines, and pool tables. You'll notice flat screens inside certain locations playing sports, along with countertops cluttered with products or drinks. Some locals have a live band up on stage to add ambiance. Numerous NPCs also fill interiors, chatting with one another, reading books, or scrolling on their phones. Essentially, think "Red Dead Redemption 2" level realism, and crank it up to 11. Obviously, GTA 6 won't run on just anything, but for those still lacking a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, an Xbox One can still play GTA 6 at launch via streaming.