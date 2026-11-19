"Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally here, with fans of the series clambering to return to Vice City (the game's take on Miami). Considering the latest installment of the long-running Grand Theft Auto franchise kicked off development more than a decade ago, it's been a long wait to say the least. One of the reasons for the lengthy production time is developer Rockstar's commitment to detail, while expanding its game world beyond previous entries in the series. Bustling city streets filled with new rides and returning classic vehicles can convey a convincing urban playground, but being able to actually enter many of the buildings takes things to another level of immersion.

In GTA 5, which was released back in 2013, its primary location, Los Santos, a fictional version of Los Angeles, plus the surrounding areas of San Andreas featured as many as 80 interiors. Pretty impressive, considering the game needed to run well on the consoles of the time, the PS3 and Xbox 360. However, Rockstar's latest open-world crime simulator has upped the ante, with reportedly hundreds of unique interior environments. With a variety of enterable spaces like hotels, nightclubs, retail stores, homes, and even a museum of art, players may be exploring new areas of Vice City for some time. These immersive environments also unfortunately contribute to the eye-popping download size of the game, which is up to 212 GB.