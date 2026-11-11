Yes. Your Xbox One Can Still Play GTA 6 At Launch, Here's How

"Grand Theft Auto 6" has been a long time coming. While Rockstar Games officially announced the game in 2023, audiences have been sitting on pins and needles for the game since 2013. Because after the majesty of "Grand Theft Auto 5," it's easy to see who would be excited for the next entry. While we had to wait through one entire console generation and most of another, you can still play the game even if you don't have the latest Xbox so long as you are willing to stream it.

While "GTA 6" will release natively on the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 — PS5 owners received a free graphics update just in time for the game — you don't actually need these consoles to play the title. Today, the Xbox team announced in a blog post that you can use Xbox Cloud Gaming to play "GTA 6" on the Xbox One at launch. Also, since you can stream the game instead of downloading it onto your console, you won't even need to pre-install "GTA 6" before you can play it. That's 212 GB of space you can use for other titles. Al you'll need to do is wait until November 19 at 1:00 a.m. EST. So, if you live in California, that means you might be able to play as early as 10:00 p.m. on November 18.