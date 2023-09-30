How To Play Xbox Game Pass Cloud Games On Fire TV
The Xbox Game Pass is the best thing to happen to video game subscription service, perfect for those looking to get the best library of classic and brand new games. It allows users to play premium Xbox Game Studios titles without having to make several $60 purchases every time. This year alone, Xbox Game Pass gamers have been spoiled with choices of great first-party releases, high-profile remakes, and much more.
Then there's the secret weapon of the Xbox Game Pass — cloud gaming. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, you don't need a console to play even the most recent AAA Xbox games. You could play Bethesda's space epic "Starfield" right on your TV, as long as you have a Samsung TV.
But what if you don't have one? Well, there's still a chance. If you have a Fire TV Stick, you can watch free movies, and play Xbox Game Pass games whenever you want (albeit not for free). Here's how to do it.
The browser route
The easiest way to play Xbox Game Pass games on your Fire TV Stick is to use the integrated Amazon Silk web browser, which is one of the most essential apps you should already be using on your device. To play Xbox Games, you first need a supported controller. Microsoft has a list of controllers, including the Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless. But the 8BitDo SN30 pro controller and even the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller all do the trick — as long as they can connect via Bluetooth.
Once you have that, go to the Silk browser and enter Xbox.com/play. You log in with your Xbox Live account, make sure you already have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, and enjoy your favorite games.
It is worth noting that this feature is in beta, so there may be bugs or hiccups, which is to be expected.
The workaround
There's another option if you want to avoid dealing with the browser interface or the low refresh rates on the browser that some Reddit users have reported, though it's slightly more complicated.
This method sideloads the app to avoid using the browser. First, you need to install the "Downloader" app to run apps unavailable on the Amazon App Store. To do this, enable developer options on your Fire TV Stick by going to "Settings," then "About," then click on your device's model name seven times until a message that says "You are now a developer" pops up.
Then, launch "Downloader," search for "Xbox Gamepass APK," and approve the app to install apps from third-party sources. Once you do that, the Xbox Game Pass app should be available in your regular app library, and you can play as if on the actual console.
If your controller doesn't work as a cursor when using the Xbox Game Pass app, then the solution is to install "Mouse Toggle for Firestick" from the Downloader app to use your controller as a proper mouse. All that's left to do is enjoy some games.