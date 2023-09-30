How To Play Xbox Game Pass Cloud Games On Fire TV

The Xbox Game Pass is the best thing to happen to video game subscription service, perfect for those looking to get the best library of classic and brand new games. It allows users to play premium Xbox Game Studios titles without having to make several $60 purchases every time. This year alone, Xbox Game Pass gamers have been spoiled with choices of great first-party releases, high-profile remakes, and much more.

Then there's the secret weapon of the Xbox Game Pass — cloud gaming. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, you don't need a console to play even the most recent AAA Xbox games. You could play Bethesda's space epic "Starfield" right on your TV, as long as you have a Samsung TV.

But what if you don't have one? Well, there's still a chance. If you have a Fire TV Stick, you can watch free movies, and play Xbox Game Pass games whenever you want (albeit not for free). Here's how to do it.