How To Watch Free Movies From Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

In 2019, the movie database website IMDb launched a free, ad-supported streaming service in the United States — IMDb Freedive. After a few rebrands and some structural changes, that streaming service is now called Amazon Freevee and it's available right on your Amazon Fire TV stick. If you're taking a break from subscriptions, this service is the perfect way to watch TV and movies without the price tag. While it doesn't have a Netflix-level catalog, it has been expanding quite a bit in the past year and has even been releasing its own original shows. It also has a collection of old classics you might not find elsewhere, like "Bewitched," "The Twilight Zone," and "Murder She Wrote."

You don't need to be a member of Amazon Prime to watch, and you don't need to pay any membership fees — just be patient while the ads run. If your interest has been piqued, keep reading to see how you can get the free stuff playing directly on your Fire TV.