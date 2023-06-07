Amazon Reportedly Plots Ad-Supported Tier For Prime Video

Amazon has no intention of slowing down its video streaming business, but to handle the ballooning production bills, the company is exploring an ad-supported tier of Prime Video. According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon has held discussions internally about bringing ads to its streaming service, which is reportedly seen as a more lucrative pasture by its advertising partners.

One of the alleged plans is to push ads during video-watching sessions, while simultaneously offering a Prime Video tier that has zero ads but comes at a higher price. Right now, Amazon offers Prime Video as a freebie to every Prime member who pays $14.99 per month. On its own, Prime Video comes with a monthly subscription fee of $9.99 per account.

Amazon is no stranger to ads. Its live sports segment already has ad telecasts, while its Freevee streaming service sustains itself primarily on ads while offering a catalog worth thousands of films and TV shows. Fire TV channels that were introduced in May offer both ad-free and ad-supported tiers. So far, Amazon has only held talks internally over the past few weeks but reportedly hasn't decided on how — and when — to inject ads into the Prime Video streaming experience.