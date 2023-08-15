Roku Is Adding Free Streaming Local News TV Channels

Cord cutters with Roku devices will now have more ways to keep up with the news. The company announced that it's adding over 40 new channels to its Roku Network service, including several local news streams from major cities. The Roku Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming channel that comes built-in with Roku TVs and streaming devices like the Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's also available on non-Roku products through its own website.

Access to live TV is one of the biggest hurdles cord-cutters face when eschewing broadcast and cable TV for streaming services like Netflix and Max. While broadcast rights to most popular sports are too expensive for companies that don't have the massive purses companies like Amazon and Apple do, acquiring access to news is less difficult for smaller networks like Roku. The new channels include 24/7 streams from major news markets, through Fox and CBS affiliates. While it's not exactly the same as watching the 11 o'clock news live on your local CBS station, the curated feed presents current events, recent broadcasts, weather, traffic, and various pre-recorded lifestyle and other news segments.

The Fox and CBS News channels being added to the Roku Channel include news from New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Houston, Seattle, Atlanta, Phoenix, and several more markets.