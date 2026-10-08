Just In Time For GTA 6: PS5 Owners Get Big Graphics Upgrade For Free

After more than a decade of development, several delays, and a pretty significant leak, Rockstar Games is poised to release the long-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI." The game is available for pre-order, and it's racked up considerable sales already, pulling in around $500 million as of mid-August 2026. While many players are incredibly excited to finally get their hands on the game, some might be concerned with how well it will look on their base model PlayStation 5.

After all, when Sony released the PS5 Pro, it pushed the console's graphics capabilities far beyond the base model. However, the Pro console is expensive, and not everyone can afford one — especially if they already have a PS5. In an interesting move that appears to align with enhancing "GTA VI," Sony is rolling out a major graphics upgrade to the PS5 base model, and it's already gone into effect on all consoles.

The upgrade in question is called the Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR) update, which is a type of AI upscaling that takes the baseline graphics and supercharges them in various notable ways. QSSR adds greater pixel-level clarity alongside better stability to a game's environment, adding greater detail that pushes the PS5 closer to what the PS5 Pro can accomplish natively. While the update came along in time for other games, it seems likely that the real reason Sony is pushing out the free update is to better enhance "GTA VI's" gameplay when it arrives on November 19, 2026.