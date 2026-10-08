Just In Time For GTA 6: PS5 Owners Get Big Graphics Upgrade For Free
After more than a decade of development, several delays, and a pretty significant leak, Rockstar Games is poised to release the long-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI." The game is available for pre-order, and it's racked up considerable sales already, pulling in around $500 million as of mid-August 2026. While many players are incredibly excited to finally get their hands on the game, some might be concerned with how well it will look on their base model PlayStation 5.
After all, when Sony released the PS5 Pro, it pushed the console's graphics capabilities far beyond the base model. However, the Pro console is expensive, and not everyone can afford one — especially if they already have a PS5. In an interesting move that appears to align with enhancing "GTA VI," Sony is rolling out a major graphics upgrade to the PS5 base model, and it's already gone into effect on all consoles.
The upgrade in question is called the Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR) update, which is a type of AI upscaling that takes the baseline graphics and supercharges them in various notable ways. QSSR adds greater pixel-level clarity alongside better stability to a game's environment, adding greater detail that pushes the PS5 closer to what the PS5 Pro can accomplish natively. While the update came along in time for other games, it seems likely that the real reason Sony is pushing out the free update is to better enhance "GTA VI's" gameplay when it arrives on November 19, 2026.
The PS5 QSSR upgrade
The Playstation 5 Pro already uses a process called PSSR upscaling and other means, including advanced ray tracing, to upgrade the graphics capabilities of its games. QSSR is essentially the same thing as PSSR, though it's not as powerful due to hardware limitations. That said, it should offer a significant boost in performance via AI upscaling to improve the overall look of PS5 games.
The PSSR relies on the PS5 Pro's dedicated machine-learning hardware, which the base model lacks. The QSSR update is meant to sidestep this bottleneck but improving the efficiency of the existing hardware, effectively reducing the need for extra processing power. The update includes a means of taking on known PS5 issues with complex textures, subpixel shimmering, and less stable imagery. It also upgrades some ray-traced reflections.
Digital Foundry tested the new QSSR update and highlighted it as an excellent boost, though it did identify some issues. There's a small performance cost in some games, though it's small enough that some gamers might not even notice.
Developers who already know how to code for PSSR can apparently more easily adopt QSSR, as it's designed to be more streamlined. The QSSR update arrived on October 1, 2026, alongside the releases of "Marvel's Wolverine" and "Ghost of Yōtei," so it's only a matter of time before players see the improvements in "GTA VI."