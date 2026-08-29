GTA 6: The 4 Biggest Things We Learned After The Netflix Extended Look

We had a suspicion that this would be the case, but thanks to some media work Rockstar executives did around the extended look's release, we can better quantify what that means. Speaking with YouTuber TGG, Rockstar co-studio head Rob Nelson claimed that the game's map is twice the size of the "GTA 5" map, and three times the size of the "Red Dead Redemption 2" map. As for Vice City, TGG said, "Vice City itself is twice the size of Los Santos. And Vice City and its [surrounding suburbs] is 11 times bigger than Los Santos and its [surrounding suburbs]."

This is all obviously a far cry from the maps of multi-planetary games like "No Man's Sky" and "Starfield," but Rockstar's games are on a different level to those when it comes to density and unique touches. A giant planet with a couple of buildings vs. a large portion of the state of Florida (sorry, Leonida), isn't the fairest comparison to make.

We also got a clue as to just how long "Grand Theft Auto 6" is. In a different interview with The New York Times, Nelson told games journalist Christopher Byrd that he spent 80 hours playing through the main story and a handful of optional goals. Your mileage may vary, but that's a much longer time than the average player logged completing "Grand Theft Auto 5," according to the site How Long to Beat.