How To Watch The GTA 6 Extended Trailer: Is It On Netflix Or YouTube?

It's currently unknown what the extended trailer for "Grand Theft Auto 6" will include, because it really could be anything. Up until this point, there have only been two trailers, the most recent released in 2025. These trailers gave a closer look at the two protagonists, including the GTA series' first-ever female lead, as well as a peek at Vice City, a Miami-inspired locale. An alternate version set in the 1980s appeared in 2002's "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City."

From the previous trailers, fans learned that newcomer Lucia is reunited with her partner, Jason, after getting released from prison, taking on a Bonnie and Clyde-like relationship. The trailers have also shown us a strip club owner, aspiring musicians and rappers, a bank robber, and an old man who used to sell drugs. Vice City will be the series' biggest map yet.

Aside from that, the story and gameplay has not been revealed — even when Rockstar announced that pre-orders were live. The website states that an "easy score goes wrong," causing Lucia and Jason to end up "on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America." With so little shared about "Grand Theft Auto VI" thus far, the extended trailer is sure to be eye-opening for fans. For now, "GTA 6" is only coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — no word on PC yet.