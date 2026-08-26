How To Watch The GTA 6 Extended Trailer: Is It On Netflix Or YouTube?
"Grand Theft Auto VI" is coming November 19th, 2026 (if there are no further delays) and gamers are most definitely hyped for the long-awaited game after waiting over 10 years for a new title. However, we don't really know much about the game at all aside from some cryptic trailers, rumors, and ongoing leaks. This is about to change on August 27th, 2026.
Rockstar Games announced in early August that an extended trailer for "GTA 6" is coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 27th at 3 PM EST. In order to watch the trailer right when it's released, you'll need to have a Netflix membership. And there are luckily some pretty affordable subscription plans if you just want to sign up for this specific moment. If you don't feel like signing up, the video will be on Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto 6's YouTube channels six hours later, 9 PM EST. "We're honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first," said VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg (via Netflix).
What will be shown in the GTA 6 extended look?
It's currently unknown what the extended trailer for "Grand Theft Auto 6" will include, because it really could be anything. Up until this point, there have only been two trailers, the most recent released in 2025. These trailers gave a closer look at the two protagonists, including the GTA series' first-ever female lead, as well as a peek at Vice City, a Miami-inspired locale. An alternate version set in the 1980s appeared in 2002's "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City."
From the previous trailers, fans learned that newcomer Lucia is reunited with her partner, Jason, after getting released from prison, taking on a Bonnie and Clyde-like relationship. The trailers have also shown us a strip club owner, aspiring musicians and rappers, a bank robber, and an old man who used to sell drugs. Vice City will be the series' biggest map yet.
Aside from that, the story and gameplay has not been revealed — even when Rockstar announced that pre-orders were live. The website states that an "easy score goes wrong," causing Lucia and Jason to end up "on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America." With so little shared about "Grand Theft Auto VI" thus far, the extended trailer is sure to be eye-opening for fans. For now, "GTA 6" is only coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — no word on PC yet.