GTA 6 Trailer Gives Us First Glimpse At New Race Tracks (And One May Be Based On This Real Florida Track)
The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise is best known for its irreverent humor, guns-blazing action, and, of course, its namesake of stealing just about any vehicle you can get your hands on. Dodging traffic as you race through city streets is a core mechanic in pretty much every installment of the franchise, but that isn't the only way to test out what the vast selection of cars in these games can do. Those who played "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" might remember the old 8-Tack Stadium Events, and fans of "GTA Online" will already be familiar with the game's Open Wheel Racing competitive motorsports, as well as other racing features.
Rockstar has put a lot of effort into the realistic driving physics that will be featured in the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," which the developer has said will be the biggest "Grand Theft Auto" yet. That scale means the studio will give you many opportunities to push the game's new rides and returning classics to their limits. One of the ways the studio is doing this is by introducing several brand-new race tracks that will let players feed that need for speed without any pesky pedestrians getting in the way. Two tracks have been showcased in the game's new extended trailer on Netflix. What's more, it appears that at least one of them is partially based on a real track in Florida.
The game's new, real-world-inspired track
The first track showcased in the event comes on screen at the 17:42 mark. This is a paved outdoor road course lined with palm trees and stunning vistas. It's only on screen for a few seconds, but there's a bit of supposedly leaked information floating around out there that suggests this track might have some real-world inspiration.
A rumored-slightly-incomplete map of the fictional Florida-based state Leonida, where "GTA 6" is set to take place, was reportedly leaked, giving fans an opportunity to examine the landscape before the title's November 19 launch. This map features an area called "Gellhorn International Raceway," where you can actually see a bird's-eye view of the shape of the track. Of course, this is an original creation for the game and not a one-to-one replica of any real-world racetrack, but some have noted that it shares several prominent features seen in famous raceways, such as The Circuit de La Sarthe in Le Mans, France, The Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany, The Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy, The WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California, and–perhaps most prominently due to the games inspired setting–The Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida. That track in particular is built on what was Hendricks Army Airfield, a training base in World War II, and is now home to a famous 12-hour race the location has hosted since 1952.
The other track featured in the game comes in at the 18:35 mark. This appears to be a dirt circuit in a significantly less urban part of the map. The video showcases the player on a dirtbike jumping hills while others ride ATVs, off-road pickups, and other vehicles.