GTA 6 Trailer Gives Us First Glimpse At New Race Tracks (And One May Be Based On This Real Florida Track)

The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise is best known for its irreverent humor, guns-blazing action, and, of course, its namesake of stealing just about any vehicle you can get your hands on. Dodging traffic as you race through city streets is a core mechanic in pretty much every installment of the franchise, but that isn't the only way to test out what the vast selection of cars in these games can do. Those who played "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" might remember the old 8-Tack Stadium Events, and fans of "GTA Online" will already be familiar with the game's Open Wheel Racing competitive motorsports, as well as other racing features.

Rockstar has put a lot of effort into the realistic driving physics that will be featured in the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," which the developer has said will be the biggest "Grand Theft Auto" yet. That scale means the studio will give you many opportunities to push the game's new rides and returning classics to their limits. One of the ways the studio is doing this is by introducing several brand-new race tracks that will let players feed that need for speed without any pesky pedestrians getting in the way. Two tracks have been showcased in the game's new extended trailer on Netflix. What's more, it appears that at least one of them is partially based on a real track in Florida.