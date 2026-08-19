Wolverine PS5 Limited Edition: How Much Will The Consoles, Covers & Controllers Cost?
It's taken some time, but Insomniac Games' forthcoming "Marvel's Wolverine" is finally nearing its release date of September 15, 2026. The idea for the game dates back to when Insomniac was working on "Marvel's Spider-Man," but the studio didn't officially announce "Marvel's Wolverine" until 2021, so it's been a long time coming. The game looks to check every box needed to please ardent fans of Marvel's best-known Canadian mutant by not holding back on the violence, gore, and deep lore associated with the character.
While plenty of fans are looking forward to getting their hands on a copy of "Marvel's Wolverine," some will have the opportunity to dive a bit deeper with their love of the character by purchasing specially designed PS5 consoles and controllers. Sony unveiled the new hardware and accessories on August 11, 2026, and everything about their design looks to respect the iconic X-Man. Sony produced several products to promote the game, including a Limited Edition PS5 Digital Edition Console bundle, console covers, as well as two versions of the DualSense Wireless Controller.
Additionally, Sony is releasing covers for gamers who already own the hardware, so anyone who wants to dress up their console with the dynamic artwork can do so. Pre-orders begin on August 19, 2026, and supplies are limited. The PS5 Digital Console Bundle runs $650, the controllers are $85, and covers for existing systems are all $75, with three options. Console covers are easy to use, as they're not stickers — they snap into place and can be easily removed, making them one of the best console accessories Sony makes for its systems.
The Marvel's Wolverine PS5 options
"Marvel's Wolverine" is on many gamers' lists of must-have titles, and fans of Wolverine will line up to show their love with either a new console bundle, fresh controllers, or covers when they're made available. When Sony revealed the new designs, it released a trailer showing the details of the artwork and how impressive it appears on the system and controllers. You can purchase several options in two colors: Battle Yellow and Adamantium.
The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundle comes in yellow for $649.99, which is the only option available. Buying a PS5 Digital Edition normally costs $599, so the increased cost isn't unreasonable. That becomes clear when you purchase one of the covers, which all cost $74.99. There are three options: the PS5 Battle Yellow Limited Edition, the PS5 Pro in the same color, and the PS5 Pro Adamantium Limited Edition, which is silver with the same artwork. You can purchase controllers for $84.99 in either color.
One thing to keep in mind when pre-ordering or purchasing the PS5 Digital Edition bundle is that it does come with a code for a digital copy of "Marvel's Wolverine." You're getting the console, game, and a controller with that purchase. For other purchases and anyone who wants to get their hands on a physical copy of the game, you can pre-order it today for $69.99. If you prefer to wait, "Marvel's Wolverine" will be released in digital and on physical media on September 15, 2026.