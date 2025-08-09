What's The Difference Between The PlayStation 5 Pro And Slim Consoles?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for a PlayStation 5, you have two models to choose from: the PS5 Slim and the PS5 Pro. (The PS5 Slim also gives you a choice between disc and digital, but we'll get to that in a bit.) The Slim and the Pro are both updates to the original 2020 console, but neither is exactly a generational leap — they're more like the PlayStation 5 1/2, Side A and Side B.

The Slim redesigns the form factor of the launch model PS5, while the Pro is a full-fledged hardware upgrade with improved performance over both the Slim and the launch model. You can't see improved performance from the outside, though, which means the most obvious visual difference is the size.

The Slim is around 30% smaller by volume than the original PS5, but it maintains the same basic design and still comes in both disc and digital versions. The disc drive is also available to buy as an add-on for digital console owners who want the best of both worlds. The PS5 Pro is a little less wide than the original PS5, sure, but it's hardly slim — even as a digital-only console. (Again, those who want the disc drive have to buy it separately.)