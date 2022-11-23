PlayStation 6 Won't Be Here Until 2027 At The Earliest, According To Sony Documents

If you're wondering how much time you have to enjoy this generation of console gaming, Sony might have dropped a rare hint. According to a leaked document discussing Sony's uncertainty about its ongoing access to the "Call of Duty" franchise, it was revealed that the company fears it will lose its contractual right to publish games from the first-person shooter series on PlayStation consoles by the time the next console generation arrives.

Reading between the lines, you could surmise that we won't see the next PlayStation console — which we might guess could be called PlayStation 6 — until 2027 at the earliest. This is because that's the year Activision-Blizzard's standing publishing contract with Sony will expire. Given that Microsoft now tentatively owns the development conglomerate and all of its IPs (Microsoft confirmed early on that it would honor all prior obligations), Sony is considering the possibility that its rival could yank the rug from beneath it as a result of the perpetual "console war" between the two, thus initiating this anticompetitive complaint to U.K. authorities in an attempt to block the sale altogether.