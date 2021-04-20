Today is a huge day for Xbox Game Pass

Today might just be the biggest day ever for Xbox Game Pass. Not only is cloud gaming rolling into beta on Windows and iOS devices through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but today is the day that a former PlayStation exclusive comes to Xbox (and Xbox Game Pass) for the very first time. MLB The Show 21 is launching today across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and as announced a few weeks ago, it’s getting a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Up until this year, the MLB The Show franchise was a PlayStation exclusive, so it’s a pretty big deal that MLB The Show 21 is coming to both Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass. Since this is almost certainly down to contractual agreements between the MLB and Sony, we probably shouldn’t get used to seeing franchises that were formerly PlayStation exclusives showing up on Xbox, but this is still a big deal nonetheless.

In any case, MLB The Show 21 leads the Game Pass additions for the latter half of the April, and it’s live for cloud and console today. On April 22nd, it’ll be joined by Phogs! on PC, and then things will go silent for about a week before we have a few rapid-fire additions in the final days of the month.

On April 28th, Second Extinction (Game Preivew) will join the cloud, console, and PC versions of Game Pass, followed quickly by Destroy All Humans! (cloud, console, and PC) on April 29th. On April 30th, cloud users are getting a pair of Fable titles to close out the month, with Fable III and Fable Anniversary both going live. As of today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will find that there are six new cloud-enabled games that support touch controls as well: Banjo-Kazooie, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Killer Queen Black, Overcooked! 2, Wreckfest, and Double Dragon Neon.

As always, there are a number of games that will be leaving the service in the second half of April. Endless Legend (PC), For the King (cloud, console, and PC), Fractured Minds (cloud and console), Levelhead (cloud, console, and PC), Moving Out (cloud, console, and PC), and Thumper (PC) will all be leaving the service on April 30th, so finish those up if you’re currently playing any of them. Keep in mind that Microsoft is sending out invites to test PC and iOS cloud streaming to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers today too, so if you’re subscribed, check your email to see if you’ve been selected.