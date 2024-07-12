Get A Front-Row Seat To Your Favorite Sporting Events With A Yaber Projector On Prime Day

Sponsored Content.

You may not be able to make it to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, but you can still have a memorable experience with the right equipment. TVs weigh a lot, laptops have small screens, so you really need a projector to get the most out of your global spectacles. This is where Yaber comes in, with its diverse range of projectors that are suitable to any number of occasions.

For ease of use, you might want to consider the Yaber V12. It has over 7,000 compatible apps including the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Plex. So you're likely to find something showing the events you want to see. The Yaber V12 also packs a pair of 20W Speakers so the Dolby Audio Delight backed sounds will likely be as sharp as the 1080p display. Setup is also simple, thanks to auto focus and auto keystone. Simply point your projector at the surface you want to project on and it will automatically square off and sharpen the image for you — though you can also manually tune both settings should you choose to. The Yaber V12 even has WiFi6 built in, so all of your streaming activities will be backed by superfast connection speeds.

If projector portability is paramount, then the compact Yaber T2 is a solid choice. With a handy carry handle that doubles as a stand, and an incredible amount of versatility with where it can be set up, it's ideal for watching anything (including major sporting events) on the move. Its 1.25:1 throw ratio will save around 1.5ft of distance when you're trying to throw up a 100 inch screen. You don't have to stop at 100 inches either, and can comfortably go up to 120 with the Yaber T2. That full 120 inch display can be achieved in just under 11 feet of distance. Beyond all that, it also packs many of the other features that make Yaber's projectors stand out.