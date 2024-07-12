Get A Front-Row Seat To Your Favorite Sporting Events With A Yaber Projector On Prime Day
You may not be able to make it to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, but you can still have a memorable experience with the right equipment. TVs weigh a lot, laptops have small screens, so you really need a projector to get the most out of your global spectacles. This is where Yaber comes in, with its diverse range of projectors that are suitable to any number of occasions.
For ease of use, you might want to consider the Yaber V12. It has over 7,000 compatible apps including the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Plex. So you're likely to find something showing the events you want to see. The Yaber V12 also packs a pair of 20W Speakers so the Dolby Audio Delight backed sounds will likely be as sharp as the 1080p display. Setup is also simple, thanks to auto focus and auto keystone. Simply point your projector at the surface you want to project on and it will automatically square off and sharpen the image for you — though you can also manually tune both settings should you choose to. The Yaber V12 even has WiFi6 built in, so all of your streaming activities will be backed by superfast connection speeds.
If projector portability is paramount, then the compact Yaber T2 is a solid choice. With a handy carry handle that doubles as a stand, and an incredible amount of versatility with where it can be set up, it's ideal for watching anything (including major sporting events) on the move. Its 1.25:1 throw ratio will save around 1.5ft of distance when you're trying to throw up a 100 inch screen. You don't have to stop at 100 inches either, and can comfortably go up to 120 with the Yaber T2. That full 120 inch display can be achieved in just under 11 feet of distance. Beyond all that, it also packs many of the other features that make Yaber's projectors stand out.
Enjoy the immersive sound quality of Yaber's sophisticated speakers
If you want to go high-end with your projector choice and truly maximize your Olympic viewing experience, then the Yaber K2s is your best choice. It has the same range of apps as the V12, but also supports 4K projections. It also has voice assistant compatibility, thanks to its use of Google TV. It packs many of the better features of Yaber's other products, including auto keystone and auto focus. Its Dolby powered speakers are produced by JBL too, so you'll get that bit of extra quality through with the sound. It even has an NFC Screencast function, so you can easily cast video from your NFC-enabled phone with a simple tap.
Grab your Yaber projector and take the fun outdoors
Yaber's K2 projectors are Premier Theater products, and its V12 model is designed as a home cinema, but the company's T2 series of projectors is designed for outdoor use. The ultra-compact T2 also features a built-in battery pack, so you don't have to worry about finding a power source while you're setting up. It can project for up to 2.5 hours on a full charge, and you can plug it in afterwards to extend that projection time and recharge the battery. If audio is more your thing, the T2's speakers will also last for up to 18 hours on a single charge in Bluetooth mode. So, if the weather holds out where you are, you can host an Olympic themed garden party with the games themselves displayed on the side of your house or garage.
All three projectors are currently on deep discount as part of Yaber's Prime Day offerings. You can get 40% off the T2, bringing the price from $379.99 down to $227.99; 50% off the V12 bringing the price down from $499.99 to $249.99, and a hefty 53% off the K2s taking the price down from $799 to $352.00.