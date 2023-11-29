xTool Cyber Monday Sale Slices Up To $800 Off Laser Cutters And Engravers

This content was paid for by xTool and created by SlashGear.

TL;DR: xTool is taking off up to $800 on its well-received range of laser cutters as part of its Cyber Monday Deals fest. Check out these promotions and make the best of these discount codes that last through November 30th, 2023.

xTool is extending the Black Friday offer duration for a whole week: If you've been eyeing a laser cutter or a combined unit with an engraver in tow, the company is offering heavy discounts across three product lines aimed at different scenarios. The biggest savings are available for the xTool P2 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter, which is currently going at $250 lower than its sticker price of $2,999. All you need to do is use the code XTCUT250 at checkout on the brand's top-tier offering.

It comes armed with a 55W laser that is roughly five times faster than a 40W diode laser. This model also allows curved surface engraving at a speed of 600 millimeters per second, offers built-in air assist convenience, and automatic passthrough courtesy of a conveyor feeder for a hassle-free experience.

Equipped with 16-megapixel cameras with an auto-focus system for improved precision, the xTool P2 can handle over a hundred material types that are up to 2.5 inches tall in their object form, and has a generous bed that is around 50% larger than what the competition has to offer. The xTool P2 also comes with a 145CFM exhaust fan system for smoke dissipation.