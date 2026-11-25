Who Makes New Holland Diesel Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?
New Holland's origins are beautifully tied to the history of engines. The 131-year-old brand, now known for its agricultural machinery, actually grew out of a blacksmith shop. Abe Zimmerman started his business in 1895, where he initially repaired and manufactured agricultural equipment and later expanded into selling stationary engines. He eventually developed a freeze-proof engine that used water more efficiently, preventing damage caused by harsh winters. Zimmerman formally established the New Holland Machine Company in 1903. It subsequently changed hands several times, becoming part of Sperry Rand in 1947, before Ford acquired it in 1986. Ford New Holland was bought by Fiat in 1991, and the business later merged with Case Corporation in 1999 to form CNH Global. That's an extensive list for one agricultural brand, and similarly, the engines powering its tractors involve several manufacturers and production locations.
New Holland does not rely on a single manufacturer to supply the diesel engine of its tractors. The brand has sourced engines from several companies over the years, including FPT Industrial, Yanmar, Mitsubishi, and Shibaura. The company also has a major global engine manufacturing footprint, with facilities in India and Turkey. While its Indian manufacturing operations are independently owned by CNH, its Turkish engine and components manufacturing operates through a joint venture with Koç Holding. The Greater Noida facility in India also produces FPT's F28 diesel engines under a licensing agreement, which are fitted into New Holland tractors manufactured at the same plant and exported globally.
New Holland uses engines from several manufacturers
Italian powertrain manufacturer FPT Industrial is a major engine contributor to New Holland's tractor lineup. FPT engines power a number of models like the T3F, which uses a three-cylinder, 2.9-liter S8000 engine. The T4 F/v range features four-cylinder F34 and F36 engines. New Holland's larger tractor lineup, like the T6 and T7, also houses engines from the FPT NEF Family, including the 8.7-liter Cursor 9. Its Foggia plant in Italy produces light diesel engines, while the Turin facility manufactures medium-duty NEF engines. The larger Cursor diesel engines are manufactured at FPT's Bourbon-Lancy plant in France.
The diversification does not stop there, as the company's compact tractor lineup has drawn from a wider pool of global engine manufacturers. Japanese manufacturer Yanmar supplied New Holland diesel engines for the older T3000 compact utility tractor series. Mitsubishi and Shibaura also joined the story through the Boomer and TZ ranges. The former supplied diesel engines for several New Holland Boomer models, which used different three- and four-cylinder engines from Mitsubishi's S3L, S4L, and S4Q2 engine families. Shibaura, meanwhile, supplied diesel engines for New Holland tractors such as the TC40, TC45, and Boomer 3040 and 3045. Newer Boomer models house engines from South Korean manufacturer LS Mtron.
New Holland's manufacturing footprint
New Holland's parent company, CNH, has its own engine manufacturing operations in India and Turkey. The Greater Noida facility manufactures engines alongside tractors, transmissions, power take-offs (PTOs), and axles. The plant has been operational since 1999 and celebrated a major milestone in 2026 by rolling out its 800,000th tractor. Turkey's Ankara facility, operated through TürkTraktör, a joint venture between CNH and Koç Holding, produces engines, transmissions, and axles. It is also the sole production center for the S8000 Stage V engine family used in New Holland tractors.
South America also contributes to the supply of New Holland diesel engines. FPT Industrial manufactures engines at its Sete Lagoas plant in Brazil and its Córdoba facility in Argentina. These include NEF, Cursor, and other engine families used in New Holland tractors. In the United States, New Holland's Fargo facility produces its T9 tractors. The Racine plant assembles the T8 Genesis range. However, the engines powering these workhorses come from a wider network of manufacturing facilities.