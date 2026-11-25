New Holland's origins are beautifully tied to the history of engines. The 131-year-old brand, now known for its agricultural machinery, actually grew out of a blacksmith shop. Abe Zimmerman started his business in 1895, where he initially repaired and manufactured agricultural equipment and later expanded into selling stationary engines. He eventually developed a freeze-proof engine that used water more efficiently, preventing damage caused by harsh winters. Zimmerman formally established the New Holland Machine Company in 1903. It subsequently changed hands several times, becoming part of Sperry Rand in 1947, before Ford acquired it in 1986. Ford New Holland was bought by Fiat in 1991, and the business later merged with Case Corporation in 1999 to form CNH Global. That's an extensive list for one agricultural brand, and similarly, the engines powering its tractors involve several manufacturers and production locations.

New Holland does not rely on a single manufacturer to supply the diesel engine of its tractors. The brand has sourced engines from several companies over the years, including FPT Industrial, Yanmar, Mitsubishi, and Shibaura. The company also has a major global engine manufacturing footprint, with facilities in India and Turkey. While its Indian manufacturing operations are independently owned by CNH, its Turkish engine and components manufacturing operates through a joint venture with Koç Holding. The Greater Noida facility in India also produces FPT's F28 diesel engines under a licensing agreement, which are fitted into New Holland tractors manufactured at the same plant and exported globally.