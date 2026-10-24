Which John Deere Tractors Use Yanmar Diesel Engines?
John Deere manufactures some of the world's most famous tractors. The iconic green brand has a huge range of offerings, from lawn tractors to standard and compact agricultural models. Regardless of the tractor size and type, the key to performance is a worthy powertrain. Yanmar is a brand that has long been a fundamental part of the John Deere story, as it has provided the engines for several models in the lineup.
The two companies have been long-time collaborators since they settled a tractor export deal back in 1977. Under its terms, Yanmar's models in the compact tractor sphere began to be sold in certain regions under the John Deere name. Since then, a lot of John Deere compact tractors have boasted Yanmar engines.
The John Deere tractors included in this list won't necessarily be exclusively paired with Yanmar diesel engines, but an engine from Yanmar will be available for at least one configuration. Additionally, there are some John Deere tractors that used to boast engines made by Yanmar but may not any more due to the evolution of the model. There's no denying how commonly the manufacturer's engines have been paired with John Deere compact tractors, though, and they're surely been a prominent part of their performance and the brand's overall success.
Yanmar diesel engines and John Deere's 1 Series tractor family
As workers in heavy duty industries will know, diesel engines have considerable advantages in this field. For one, they work efficiently when a vehicle is managing heavy loads. They can also access a lot of torque without necessitating a high RPM. While there are still some disadvantages to diesel engines, they are widely used by these sorts of vehicles. Yanmar predominantly develops diesel engines, and has been doing so for more than a century.
Yanmar's models have mainly been used in John Deere's smaller-scale tractors, including the 1 Series. These are wheeled models that first arrived in 2011. Comprised of the 1026 R, 1M 26, and 1R 26, this is a unique range of what John Deere calls "compact utility tractors." The 1026 R, for instance, weighs 928 kg. This model boasts 18 Kw and 25 PS of maximum engine power, courtesy of the Yanmar 3TNV76-XCJT. The 1M 26 offers 18.5 kW at 3,200 RPM from a Yanmar 3TNV76 engine. The 1R 26 matches those specs. Though these are not the great agricultural powerhouses that are found elsewhere in John Deere's broad range, they are powerful machines nonetheless.
Other John Deere tractors that use Yanmar engines
The 1 Series trio was followed by the 2 Series, 3 Series, and 4 Series models. The 2 Series range offers three different models (the 2026R, 2032R, and 2038R), while the third and fourth families in the range offer four different models apiece (the 3025E, 3038E, 3039R and 3046R and the 4052M, 4052R, 4066M and 4066R, respectively). Each of them sport Yanmar engines. The 4 Series models are a little more formidable than the first, with the 4052M featuring a total of 50.8 horsepower, a towing capacity of 2,860 kg, and 1,134 kg lift capacity. Meanwhile, the 1026R can tow 1,370 kg and lift 309 kg.
The disparity between these numbers is due to the fact that the former comes with either the 4TNV88C or 4TNV86CT Yanmar engine. The 4TNV88C is a model particularly regarded for its energy efficiency, which is another important factor with an engine that has to perform heavier workloads. Meanwhile, Yanmar boasts that the 4TNV88C has the best fuel consumption and cleanliness in its class.
John Deere also makes its own engines in-house in facilities around the world called the PowerTech range. These engines are featured in models beginning with the 5 Series range. In the case of the 5EN tractor series, which the brand introduced in November 2025, the PowerTech is used in two different varieties: the 2.9-liter or the 4.5-liter. These are used across the 5EN line, which incorporates the 5075EN, 5090EN, and 5105EN. In short, John Deere engines are made by several different companies, depending on the systems in question. Yanmar is just one part of its long legacy.