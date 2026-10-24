Which John Deere Tractors Use Yanmar Diesel Engines?

John Deere manufactures some of the world's most famous tractors. The iconic green brand has a huge range of offerings, from lawn tractors to standard and compact agricultural models. Regardless of the tractor size and type, the key to performance is a worthy powertrain. Yanmar is a brand that has long been a fundamental part of the John Deere story, as it has provided the engines for several models in the lineup.

The two companies have been long-time collaborators since they settled a tractor export deal back in 1977. Under its terms, Yanmar's models in the compact tractor sphere began to be sold in certain regions under the John Deere name. Since then, a lot of John Deere compact tractors have boasted Yanmar engines.

The John Deere tractors included in this list won't necessarily be exclusively paired with Yanmar diesel engines, but an engine from Yanmar will be available for at least one configuration. Additionally, there are some John Deere tractors that used to boast engines made by Yanmar but may not any more due to the evolution of the model. There's no denying how commonly the manufacturer's engines have been paired with John Deere compact tractors, though, and they're surely been a prominent part of their performance and the brand's overall success.