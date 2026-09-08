The Pros And Cons Of Diesel Engines

Shopping for a car can be a daunting challenge at the best of times, and having a bunch of different fuel types doesn't help. Do you get a car that takes regular gas, premium, flex fuel, E85, a hybrid, and so on? Then you have diesel, a fuel type normally associated with commercial vehicles, full-size pickup trucks, and strange European cars. What's the deal with those?

If you're just buying a car with no consideration to how it works, not much changes if you end up with a diesel, apart from which nozzle you use at the gas station — diesel is the green one, by the way. For the most part, a modern diesel car will behave just like any other car in traffic, albeit with a lower tachometer and a deeper, droning sound to it. But let's say you're shopping for something specific — why would you want to buy or avoid a diesel car?

While their function may be the same, diesel engines function very differently from gasoline engines, and therefore have different strengths and weaknesses. A diesel operates on compression alone rather than spark — basically you're compressing the fuel so much that it spontaneously ignites. Diesel fuel is actually very stable, meaning it takes a lot of energy to ignite it. So you get a piston with a long, heavy stroke, which is great for torque, but lacks high-end RPM, hence why so many trucks use diesels. However, that comes at the cost of factors like emissions, specialized parts, and expensive fuel costs, at least in the States. Let's explore more.