What Is Diesel Regen And Why Does It Matter?

As anyone riding behind a poorly-tuned diesel will likely know first-hand, these engines produce a lot of pollution in the form of soot. That's what your diesel particulate filter, or DPF, is for. As the name implies, your DPF filters out all these noxious pollutants by trapping it, like running a big fishing net through a bunch of garbage in the water. Of course, that net isn't infinitely large or strong — at some point, all that garbage will pile up and choke it out. The same thing happens to your DPF if it's not maintained properly; that maintenance is called regeneration, or regen for short.

So what exactly is DPF regen? Going back to the fishing net analogy, regen is just periodically cleaning out all the garbage so the net can catch more. If the DPF fails because it gets too clogged up with all that soot from the engine, it won't be able to do its job. The soot never gets burned off, and you end up with degraded performance and exhaust pollutants. That leads us to the next question — how does it normally get rid of these particulates?

There are three main ways a DPF works: Passive regen, active regen, and parked regen. These range from routine processes that occur during normal operation, to more involved procedures which raise the exhaust temperature using a combination of ECU tuning and higher idle, among other things. Of course, none of this fixes a truly clogged filter. If it is truly clogged, you'll likely need to clean the DPF or replace it entirely. Let's discuss how this all works in detail.