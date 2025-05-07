What Is A Diesel Particulate Filter And How Do You Clean It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the things you might not know about diesel engines is that based on the chemicals emitted during operation such as Carbon Monoxide (CO), diesels are cleaner than gasoline engines. On the other hand, diesel's can produce copious amounts of particulate matter, primarily soot, as evidenced by the thick black smoke rolling from the exhaust of diesel-powered trucks at times.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandated new requirements to reduce the emitted particulate matter of diesel engine exhaust to take effect for diesel-powered trucks beginning in the 2007 model year. One of the key components to the new emission systems was the Diesel Particulate Filter, or DPF.

The DPF captures the soot (particulates) generated during the engine's operation. If you've ever witnessed the thick black smoke coming from a diesel truck, you can imagine the amount of soot the DPF must capture to eliminate it. While keeping your diesel engine maintained properly is the first line of defense for ensuring the DPF doesn't become clogged, there are other ways to keep it clean.