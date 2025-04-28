How To Clean The DPF Filter On Your Diesel Truck

Diesel trucks are built tough and can last up to five years without issue. However, I've worked on trucks — both professionally and in my garage — for a decade, and I've seen how long they can last when you take them to a mechanic for regular maintenance. I've also seen how quickly they can fail without proper maintenance. In fact, most trucks I've worked on have come emitting dark smoke or lighting up the dash with trouble codes. And while there are many reasons why cars have these issues — like a dirty fuel injector and a failing air filter — the most common culprit is the DPF for diesel trucks.

Advertisement

The DPF traps and captures soot and ash produced during combustion, and that might sound helpful — after all, it helps meet emissions demands — but only if you keep it clean. Diesel trucks are designed to clean the filters actively while driving, through a process called regeneration. Over time, ash will build. If this happens, your truck's performance will take a nosedive, and you might notice a loss of power or more fuel consumption. So, how do you keep your truck's DPF in top shape? Can you do the work yourself? Let's break down how to get it done right the first time without much hassle.