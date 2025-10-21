Here's What You Should Try First If Your DPF Light Comes On

Nobody likes seeing a light pop up on the dash. Even if it's not a particularly troubling light, like low fuel or low tire pressure, but there is nothing worse than something a little more concerning jumping up on your gauge cluster when driving. Of all the lights a diesel car owner doesn't want to see, though, the DPF light is up there as one of the least welcome.

The DPF light doesn't indicate a specific fault, but rather that there is an issue within the system somewhere, and that further investigation is required to clarify exactly what's up. See, the DPF — which stands for diesel particulate filter – works by filtering out soot and harmful particles before they exit the exhaust and enter the atmosphere. Essentially, the DPF itself traps them, and when the exhaust gets hot enough, they will burn off and the trapped soot will turn into ash. This is a process called regeneration, and it's vital to the ongoing health of your DPF.

That annoying light on your dash might mean this isn't happening though, and that your DPF is too clogged up for regeneration to happen in this manner. To find out what to do first, you could always refer to your vehicle's handbook, but generally, ensure you're not running low on fuel, and then drive the vehicle at slightly higher revs.

Volkswagen, for example, recommends between 1,800 and 2,500 rpm for a minimum of 15 minutes. If you drive an automatic, select Sport mode, as this will enable you to hold onto the revs for longer. This style of driving will encourage regeneration to happen, but it doesn't always work.