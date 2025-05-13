This Is The Easiest Way To Avoid Clogging Your DPF Filter

If you've been driving a diesel car made post-2007, you'll most likely be familiar with what a DPF is, as it became a legal requirement for all diesel cars at this point in the U.S. to be equipped with one — much in the same way that a gas car is required to have a catalytic converter. If you're not familiar with what a DPF is or what it does, it's a filter which is designed to capture diesel particulates, and therefore reduce the amount of said particulates from entering the atmosphere, thus improving diesel car emissions. Simply, DPF stands for diesel particulate filter, but it is commonly referred to as a DPF filter.

Here's the issue: DPFs can clog up if too much soot from the engine gets caught up in there, and the results are seriously damaging to the reliability of the car, and to the owner's wallet, too. So, in order to keep a DPF healthy and functioning as intended, it's imperative to ensure it doesn't clog. How can you do that, and how do you know when to take action? The easiest way of stopping your DPF from clogging up, is by simply driving it — although it's not as simple as that, as we'll now explain.