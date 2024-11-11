What Are Catalytic Converters, And Why Is Nearly Every Car Required To Have One?

Modern vehicles and the internal combustion engines that power them — well, most of them, that is — have come a long way in recent decades. From inefficient carburetor systems to fuel injection and, now, hybrids, our cars are more eco-friendly than ever. We have modern emissions control systems to thank for many of those improvements, like cleaner air and better gas mileage. However, not everyone is a fan of emissions control systems, while others just don't understand what they do. The catalytic converter or cat is an infamous and mandatory part of most modern vehicles' exhaust and emissions control systems. You may have heard the term in connection with a string of robberies, or maybe your mechanic recently told you that yours is bad, and you need to fork over a large sum to replace it. Regardless, if you're curious about what these devices are and why they're mandated by law, stick around.

First and foremost, catalytic converters are designed to help transform extremely harmful pollutants, like nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide, into less harmful molecules like water, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. They're able to achieve this feat thanks to complex — and expensive — metallic interior components and extremely high temperatures. However, that's a pretty base-level explanation. If you're interested in learning more about catalytic converters, how they work, why they're important, and more, we've got you covered. As a former professional automotive repair technician and a lifelong gearhead, I'll break it all down. I'll explain how catalytic converters work, what types of vehicles are required to have them, why people steal them, and even how much it costs to replace one. Let's dive in and check it out.

