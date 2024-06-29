If Your Car Smells Like Rotten Eggs, Here's What You Need To Check

It can be a bit bemusing at first when detecting the smell of rotten eggs in your car, especially when you're not sure of the source. There's no forgotten grocery bag in the hot trunk, and you didn't accidentally buy a rotten egg scented air freshener. So if the culprit is unfortunately not egg-related, where's it coming from?

An unfortunately popular thing to steal — though efforts to reduce theft are underway – catalytic converters are metal canisters that sit in the exhaust system between the muffler and engine. Inside is a honeycomb element used to convert hazardous gasses — like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide — into less harmful substances out of the exhaust. However, the smell of rotten eggs is often linked with hydrogen sulfide. Its aroma in the car is likely a result of the catalytic converter not functioning properly, releasing hydrogen sulfide instead of normally turning it into odorless sulfur dioxide. And not only does that smell bad, but you don't want to be breathing it either.