Does Catalytic Converter Cleaner Actually Work? What To Know Before Using It In Your Car

While catalytic converters regularly appear on the news as increasingly-targeted stolen items, they're an important part in vehicles. For those who aren't gearheads or auto enthusiasts, the primary function of a catalytic converter is to reduce toxic pollutants. It's a metal canister that sits under the car between the engine and muffler. Inside, a metallic honeycomb element converts hazardous gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and unburned fuel particles spewed from the engine into much less harmful things like water vapor and carbon dioxide. It then passes those innocuous gases to the muffler for expulsion into the air.

When properly maintained, a catalytic converter will typically last more than 100,000 miles, possibly even for the entirety of the car's life. Of course, driving habits, environment, and time will take their toll in the long run. That said, there are options to help extend the life of your catalytic converter, cleaners. One way to properly maintain a catalytic converter is to use one of the many off-the-shelf cleaning products available. Using a catalytic converter cleaner will likely improve your vehicle's performance, but it's not guaranteed. But even if the catalytic converter is too far down the road, $20 – $30 to find out is worth the minimal cost.