Can You Remove The Catalytic Converters On Diesel Trucks, And What Happens If You Do?

Cars and trucks that burn fuels also produce emissions that are toxic to people and the environment. For that reason, catalytic converters have been added to modern exhaust systems to help transform pollutants from the engine into emissions that cause less damage.

A catalytic converter is essentially a tube with a honeycomb interior that is plated with metals like palladium or platinum which, as hot gasses pass through, encourage a chemical reaction to convert carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide. It also helps break down fuel that wasn't burned in the engine.

Automakers sell both gas-powered and diesel passenger vehicles with catalytic converters. However, gas and diesel engines work differently and produce different emissions. A diesel doesn't use spark plugs — it uses glow plugs and needs a higher compression ratio and a leaner air-fuel ratio to ignite. It also has a higher combustion temperature, producing poisonous nitrogen oxides and more particles than a gas engine. So the same converter and exhaust system won't work for both engine types.

