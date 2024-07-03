What Does Diesel Exhaust Fluid Do & What Happens If You Run Out?

With the Environmental Protection Agency enacting stricter diesel engine emissions restrictions in 2010 and Volkswagen infamously getting caught dodging them less than a decade later, diesel power has undoubtedly seen better days. VW's "Dieselgate" fiasco was well documented, with the controversy resulting, at least in part, due to the automaker's attempts to circumvent new EPA rules concerning the level of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) diesel engines were allowed to emit.

Even as VW sought a way around the NOx restrictions, many automakers found a better fix for the new rules enforced on diesel engines. That includes the development of an additive known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid, often referred to as DEF for short. Introduced in 2010, the DEF additive is a compound made from a mixture of 32.5% synthetic urea and 67.5% de-ionized water. It is designed to help reduce the emission of NOx as part of a Selective Catalytic Reduction process, which the American Petroleum Institute details as, "an emissions after-treatment technology that converts NOx in the diesel-engine exhaust stream into nitrogen and water vapor."

The DEF additive aids that conversion when combined with diesel exhaust produced by the combustion process. Diesel Exhaust Fluid is not already added to diesel fuel pre-pump. Instead, it is pumped into a separate reservoir through a separate nozzle at diesel gas pumps and injected into hot exhaust, reducing by an estimated 90% the harmful emissions of diesel engines, which are still widely regarded as more efficient than those running on standard gas.