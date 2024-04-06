What Oxygen Sensors In Your Car Actually Do & What Happens When They Go Bad

We've all experienced a check engine light coming on, knowing that unless it's taken care of immediately, it'll be a nagging long-term problem in the back of our minds. It's one of the most important symbols to know on your car's dashboard, but it also comes with a seemingly endless list of problems that could be the cause. One of those issues could be your oxygen sensors, but what do they actually do?

Oxygen sensors are tiny pieces of technology located in multiple spots in a vehicle. Most cars come with at least two. One is connected to the engine in the exhaust manifold, while the other lies within the exhaust system, just downstream of the catalytic converter. Given their name, you'd be correct to assume oxygen sensors monitor oxygen levels. They do this by measuring how much unburned oxygen is in the exhaust, sending signals to the vehicle's electronic control unit (ECU) to optimize the correct air-to-fuel ratio.

Oxygen sensors will notify the ECU when there is an imbalance in the mixture of oxygen and fuel in the system, prompting it to inject more or less fuel into the engine. The second sensor measures oxygen levels in the exhaust flow, determining how efficiently the catalytic converter works.