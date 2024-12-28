10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Diesel-Powered Car Or Truck

Diesel-powered vehicles have carved out a space among drivers as a go-to option for durability, fuel efficiency, and raw performance. They have a longstanding reputation for being able to handle whatever kind of heavy-duty task is thrown at them while conquering long-distance travel, making them appealing to a wide range of motorists. In fact, a study from the Engine Technology Forum found about 4.5% of U.S. passenger vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2024 were diesel.

The fuel economy really tends to be the clincher for many drivers looking to switch, as it can potentially offer about 30% to 35% better mileage than gasoline counterparts, depending on the type of vehicle. Additionally, the considerable torque diesel engines offer makes them perfect for towing or navigating rugged terrain. Like anything, though, there are some potential downsides — higher upfront costs, unique maintenance, negative environmental impact, and more. In addition, advancements in recent years to hybrid and electric technology have made the competition stiffer with diesel on top of traditional gasoline.

In this guide, we'll break down the 10 most vital considerations to make before pulling the trigger on a diesel-powered vehicle. From maintenance tips to understanding fuel efficiency and emissions systems, we're covering all the bases so you can make an informed choice and see if diesel is the perfect match for your driving style and budget.

