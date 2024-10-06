What Is 'Diesel Efficient' Fuel And Is It Different From Regular Diesel?
When you drive around in a diesel-powered vehicle, you generally need to be a little more cognizant of your fuel usage habits than you would in a typical gasoline-powered vehicle. Diesel is generally more expensive than gasoline, for one thing, but in addition to that, diesel actually comes in a handful of different, subtly distinct varieties, such as the various dyed diesel fuels meant to be used by professional vehicles. That's not even mentioning the number of diesel additives available on the market for altering and improving your fuel's performance.
On that last point, if you've visited an ExxonMobil gas station recently to purchase diesel fuel, you may have noticed that the fuel on tap is marketed as being "Diesel Efficient," complete with a little trademark. It's understandable to be wary of named fuels with a trademark, as that could be seen as an excuse to charge you more, but surprisingly, there are actually tangible differences in Diesel Efficient fuel compared to diesel fuel that lacks any additives.
Diesel Efficient fuel has additives pre-mixed in
The big difference between Diesel Efficient fuel and regular diesel fuel is that Diesel Efficient fuel has a variety of different additives pre-mixed into the fuel. Normally, if you wanted diesel fuel with additives in it, you'd need to mix them in yourself before adding it all to your vehicle's fuel tank. If you're getting Diesel Efficient fuel, Mobil has already done this for you.
Diesel Efficient fuel is available on tap at most ExxonMobil stations, as well as the company's authorized resellers. This fuel is, at least according to ExxonMobil, the only branded diesel fuel with quantified fuel economy and emission reduction claims in the United States. If, for example, you are relatively new to the diesel driving scene and don't know how to mix in your own additives yet, Diesel Efficient fuel is an attractive alternative, handling all the measuring and mixing for you.
Diesel Efficient fuel has several advertised benefits over regular diesel
So what exactly is Diesel Efficient fuel bringing to the table, particularly compared to standalone diesel or diesel a driver mixes themselves? Based on ExxonMobil's information, there are actually quite a few tangible benefits to its usage. First and foremost, Diesel Efficient fuel has an advertised fuel economy improvement of 2% over diesel without detergent additive, which also includes an 11% reduction in NOx emissions and a 2% reduction in CO2 emissions while driving.
Besides the efficiency, Diesel Efficient fuel is also advertised to be better at preventing internal and external injector deposits, which in turn increases the overall efficiency of the fuel system. Reducing build-up and corrosion also helps to cut down on maintenance costs for things like clogged fuel filters. All of these factors work together to improve a diesel-powered vehicle's overall uptime, allowing you to go further on a single tank of fuel before needing a top-off.
Of course, you'd need to test Diesel Efficient fuel against non-additive diesel yourself if you want to experience the full breadth of benefits, though for what it's worth, ExxonMobil's claims have been verified by independent testing labs to have tangible benefits for drivers in the United States.