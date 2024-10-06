What Is 'Diesel Efficient' Fuel And Is It Different From Regular Diesel?

When you drive around in a diesel-powered vehicle, you generally need to be a little more cognizant of your fuel usage habits than you would in a typical gasoline-powered vehicle. Diesel is generally more expensive than gasoline, for one thing, but in addition to that, diesel actually comes in a handful of different, subtly distinct varieties, such as the various dyed diesel fuels meant to be used by professional vehicles. That's not even mentioning the number of diesel additives available on the market for altering and improving your fuel's performance.

Advertisement

On that last point, if you've visited an ExxonMobil gas station recently to purchase diesel fuel, you may have noticed that the fuel on tap is marketed as being "Diesel Efficient," complete with a little trademark. It's understandable to be wary of named fuels with a trademark, as that could be seen as an excuse to charge you more, but surprisingly, there are actually tangible differences in Diesel Efficient fuel compared to diesel fuel that lacks any additives.