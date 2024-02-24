5 Diesel Fuel Additives Truck Drivers Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drivers trying to get the most performance out of their diesel trucks — and there are many things you can do — will sometimes resort to fuel additives. Diesel fuel is given a cetane rating during its refining process, a number that typically falls between 48 and 50, and additives could increase that number. Lower numbers mean the fuel has a longer ignition delay, which no driver wants. The idea is that raising the cetane rating would increase the ignition speed and also act as a lubricant for the rest of the system's components. Keep in mind this isn't the same thing as the octane number at the gas pump. It could be worth a try if you're on the fence, as you'll find it difficult to damage your engine by using an additive.

All the additives on this list are available at Amazon but can also be found in retail stores if you don't want to wait for shipping. Along with that, all five have high user scores backed up by hundreds of reviews. A more in-depth explanation of how these additives were chosen can be found at the end of the list.