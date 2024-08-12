What Color Is Diesel Fuel? Here's What It Should Look Like

While regular, clear diesel is used by civilians on the road, professional workers and government employees use a slightly different kind of fuel, collectively known as dyed diesel. Dyed diesel comes in two colors, red and blue, and while these fuels are functionally similar to the colorless kind, their usage is heavily regulated.

Red diesel fuel is only intended for use in heavy-duty machinery, generators, or off-road vehicles like tractors and bulldozers. This is why it's known as off-road diesel instead of regular diesel. While gas stations may have pumps available for this kind of fuel, you can only access them through the use of the aforementioned special fuel cards. Blue diesel, meanwhile, is only permitted for use in official government vehicles, such as military equipment. This kind of fuel is not publicly sold in any way.

Because dyed diesel fuel is used for official purposes, it typically isn't taxed, which makes it cheaper. If, however, a commercial vehicle is discovered on the road using any kind of dyed diesel, the driver could be subject to thousands of dollars in fines.

Incidentally, the color of your diesel fuel has nothing to do with the color of your engine exhaust. If your diesel truck is producing blue smoke, for example, that's because it's burning too much motor oil, not because of blue diesel.