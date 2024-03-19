What Is Red Diesel Fuel, And What Happens If You Put It In Your Truck?

The last time you went to go fill up your car's tank with gasoline, you probably saw four options available at the pump for use: regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel. This, of course, varies from pump to pump, but by and large, these are the gas options you can use to fill up your tank. One option you most certainly did not see at the pump was red diesel. This is diesel fuel that has been dyed red — the shade Solvent Red 26, to be precise. You may be wondering why a certain fuel would be dyed a particular color and may think it would be fun to have it in your vehicle. However, that is not going to happen, as it is against the law.

This is not because red diesel fuel is substantially more dangerous than your typical fuel, though it does contain a high amount of sulfur. Chemically, it is the same as the diesel fuel that you would get out of your average gas pump, and theoretically, any vehicle with diesel engine could use this red diesel fuel. It's not like having regular gasoline get into your diesel engine. However, red diesel fuel is specifically used for construction and agriculture vehicles, like bulldozers or cranes, for off-road use. The reason why the law allows those vehicles to utilize this red diesel but not your average commercial vehicle on the road is for one very specific reason: taxes.