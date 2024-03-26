Regular Diesel Vs Off-Road Diesel: What's The Difference?

Unlike regular gasoline, diesel fuel is regularly used in not just consumer vehicles, but a variety of specialized vehicles, from off-road trucks to farming equipment. It's one of the many differences between the two major fuel types. When you're driving something powered by gasoline, there are grades to consider, but it's all used for the general purpose of making your car move along a paved road. With diesel, there are actually two different types of diesel fuel used for regular, on-road driving and off-road driving.

Since there's a distinction, it's fair to be concerned that you're putting the wrong kind of diesel fuel in your vehicle. After all, if you put regular gasoline in a high-spec sports car, you're going to get substandard performance, not to mention make a lot of enthusiasts around the world really unhappy with you. So, what is the actual, tangible difference between regular diesel and off-road diesel is, and why it's so important that you can discern that difference at a casual glance?