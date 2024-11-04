10 Of The Most Fuel-Efficient Diesel Vehicles Ever Put Into Production

For many years, diesels were the undisputed masters of frugality, but with the rising popularity of zero emissions vehicles and the lasting effects of the Dieselgate scandal, they're no longer in vogue. However, diesel cars still retain a small but loyal following, and not every manufacturer has given up on their development. In fact, many modern diesel cars are now more efficient than ever before, and they're readily available in dealerships too. Unfortunately for U.S. diesel enthusiasts, most of those dealerships are in Europe, as leading manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz have chosen not to bring their diesel models stateside due to a chronic lack of demand.

Across the pond, a range of exceptionally frugal diesel cars have been offered by carmakers in the past decade or so, and there are a small number of older models that stand out as top performers as well. We've rounded up a non-exhaustive list of ten of the most efficient diesel cars made to date, including a mix of both popular and less well remembered models. All figures are sourced from the cars' respective manufacturers and converted to American miles per gallon.